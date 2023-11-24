7 Irish Clubs With the Most Attendance in 2023

24 November 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Traditional Irish sports are blossoming and it’s joyous to see! While England remains transfixed with football, we do things a little differently and have two major sporting disciplines that have an epic history in the country. I am, of course, talking about Gaelic football and hurling.

Football is played avidly in Ireland too, and it’s great to see the development of the League of Ireland Premier Division and the lower leagues. But which clubs are particularly making an impact in our national sports and regularly filling our stadiums with cheering supporters?

In the below guide, I’ll look at Irish sports attendance and which teams performed the best throughout 2023 in football, Gaelic football, and hurling.

Shamrock Rovers—League of Ireland Premier Division

The Shamrock Rovers are a prestigious Irish football team (football not Gaelic football) and were founded in 1899. You can bet on their Premier Division matches at Kwiff and other sportsbooks, and they currently have the largest football stadium out of the Premier Division teams, with a capacity of 8000. They hold the record for Premier Division titles with 21, including the 2023 season trophy, and this has resulted in regular capacity crowds at the Tallaght Stadium. Remember to always gamble responsibly and be an active part of protecting people under 18.

Mayo GAA—National Football League

Mayo GAA won their 13th National Football League championship in 2023 in hurling after defeating Galway in the final. They dominated their division, finished first in front of their eventual final partners Galway and won the National League Final 14–11. Mayo GAA has a long and celebrated history and the crowds at MacHale Park were fantastic during the season.

Limerick GAA—National Hurling League

Limerick GAA has several competitive teams, including in the NHL and NFL, and 2023 saw them crowned winners of the National Hurling League for the 14th time. They beat Kilkenny in the final and this match saw epic attendances. Limerick plays at the Páirc na nGael stadium (The Gaelic Grounds), which is nestled in the city of Limerick and hosts both the hurling and football teams. It has a max capacity of 44,023 and the stands were regularly packed during the 2023 National Hurling League competition.

Monaghan GAA—National Football League

Although Monaghan GAA had a disappointing 2023 season in the National Football League, they still had excellent attendance at St. Tiernach’s Park throughout the year and there is something about this relatively open stadium and the shape of the stands that draws the crowds. In the NFL, they finished 6th in Division 1, with only three wins out of seven games, and ultimately failed to go any further.

Derry City FC—League of Ireland Premier Division

Derry City FC are the only sports club from Northern Ireland that participates in the League of Ireland Premier Division and as a result, the crowds at Brandywell Stadium are regularly packed. The stadium only has a capacity of 3700, which is on the smaller side for Irish football, but the Candystripes are popular and are considered by most to be one of the best-supported teams in the country, with an incredibly loyal fanbase.

St Patrick’s Athletic FC—League of Ireland Premier Division

St Patrick’s Athletic FC are a relatively popular club based in Dublin and have won a range of trophies in professional Irish football, including nine league titles. Their UEFA Europe Conference League matches have been widely followed and the Saints fans are known throughout the country as being especially vocal and some of the most fanatical at both home and away matches. Richmond Park is their home stadium and its capacity of 5700 is often reached.

Kilkenny Country—All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championships

The Kilkenny GAA specialises in hurling, and they currently don’t field an NFL team. The team has won the National Hurling League 19 times, and the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship a ridiculous 73 times. UPMC Nowland Park is their home, and it has a capacity of 27,000, and in recent years they have seen an increase in attendance.

Irish Sports Continue to Draw the Crowds in 2023 and Beyond

If this trend continues then there is no stopping the development and popularity of traditional Irish sports. Attendance records continue to be broken and we are seeing an epic turnout for hurling, Gaelic football, and football, which can only be a positive thing for the country.

As the stands continue to be packed, this means more revenue for the clubs, which in turn, means more investment and development and should only make Irish competitive sports leagues better in years to come.