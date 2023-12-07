ALDI Carrigaline store opens with the creation of 30 new local jobs

7 December 2023

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

ALDI’s 27th store in Carrigaline is located West of the existing Collins SuperValu – it means that Carrigaline now has a SuperValu, Dunnes Stores, Lidl, and an Aldi

ALDI’s new store in Carrigaline, Co Cork opened today, creating 30 new permanent jobs. It continues ALDI’s nationwide expansion and represents an investment of over €10 million in the local area. Located on Old Pottery Road, the store becomes ALDI’s 27th store in County Cork and 161st store nationwide. It was officially opened today by the local team, Store Manager, Jason Murphy and ALDI Play Rugby Ambassador, Paul O’Connell.

Cork Investment

Since opening its first Cork store in Ballincollig in 1999, ALDI has invested over €233 million in the county. The retailer employs over 900 people across its 27 stores in Cork, spending over €30 million on wages annually.

ALDI spent €70 million with its 30 local Cork based suppliers in 2022.

Additionally, ALDI has invested €1.6 million in Cork as part of its Project Fresh initiative. ALDI Project Fresh stores focus on reducing the reliance on fossil fuels, using sustainable energy and avoiding CO2 emissions as much as possible.

Speaking at the Carrigaline store opening, Jason Murphy, ALDI Carrigaline Store Manager said: “I’m delighted to open our 27th store in Cork today. This new €10 million store in Carrigaline is the latest step in ALDI’s expansion programme. The new store, and the 30 new jobs we have created, will support our ambition to deliver value to the people of Ireland at the locations most convenient to them.

Households and families in Carrigaline and the surrounding areas can now shop at their local ALDI and enjoy our range of great quality fresh produce, Irish ingredients and household products, all at affordable prices. Our promise to our Cork customers is that we’ll never be beaten on price, and we’ll always provide the best value when they shop with us.”

Paul O’Connell, ALDI Play Rugby Ambassador added: “I’m delighted to officially open ALDI’s new store in Carrigaline. It’s great to be part of such a big day for the town. Having teamed up with them, particularly on ALDI Play Rugby and Barnardos, I know the huge impact that ALDI stores have on local communities – on getting children active in sport, tackling food poverty, as well of course as the great value for shoppers that ALDI are best known for. It’s a win-win for everyone!”

ALDI Carrigaline

The spacious new 1,315sqm store features ALDI’s award winning Project Fresh layout and features wide aisles and hi-spec fixtures and fittings. ALDI shoppers will be able to make use of 119 car parking spaces and 7 electric vehicle charging spaces. A total of 12 bike parking spaces are also available outside the ALDI store.

The store has been designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible. It is powered by 100% green electricity and features 52 solar panels on the roof of the store, powering items such as energy saving lights and ALDI’s new chiller fridges. It also features ALDI’s new Electronic Shelf Labels in store in place of traditional paper price labels, meaning that stock or price changes can be quickly and easily communicated to customers.

The Carrigaline store opening hours are:

Mon to Fri: 09:00 – 22:00

Sat and Sun: 09:00 – 21:00

Community Support

ALDI’s existing stores across Co. Cork are deeply rooted in their local communities. To date, the stores have donated over 376,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, worth over €474,000. Each store is also part of ALDI’s Community Grants network, with Marymount Hospital & Hospice, Cobh Community Hospital and St Johns Ambulance Glanmire among the charities that availed of the €500 bursary grant last year.

In addition to supporting local charities, ALDI, in collaboration with Green Belt, is the first retailer in Ireland to commit to planting 1 million native Irish woodland trees by 2025.

Supplier Support

The Grow with ALDI supplier development programme offers up-and-coming artisan Irish food and drink producers the chance to have their products listed in ALDI’s 161 stores. ALDI has invested more than €8 million in the programme since 2018. Currently working with over 330 Irish food and drink producers, ALDI spent €1.1 billion with its Irish suppliers in 2022.