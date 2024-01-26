Tánaiste opens 112 new homes in Blackpool, Cork City

26 January 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

Tánaiste, Micheál Martin TD, today officially opened 112 new social homes in the heart of Blackpool, Cork City, developed and managed by Clúid Housing and Clann Housing, Clúid’s age-friendly offering.

The Tánaiste was joined by Lord Mayor of Cork City, Cllr. Kieran McCarthy, and representatives of Cork City Council, who had partnered with Clúid to deliver these new homes.

The apartments were allocated to individuals and families on Cork City Council’s housing list and residents will get the keys to their new secure, affordable A-rated social homes next month. The development is composed of 112 one-, two- and three-bed apartments and a community space, with 36 homes specially designed to suit the needs of older residents.

Tánaiste, Micheál Martin TD, said: “I am delighted to officially open these high-quality homes in Blackpool in the heart of Cork city. The Government has made housing one of our highest priorities and we’ve seen real progress in construction and delivery of new homes since we launched our Housing for All strategy. A home is so much more than just a roof over your head – it’s a place where you can make plans, support your family, and create thriving communities. This is one of the largest developments of this type in Cork City in recent years and I wish each of the 112 individuals and families moving in every happiness in their new homes and new community.”

Eibhlin O’Connor, Chief Commercial Officer, Clúid Housing, said, “This was a tricky site to develop, so we’re very thankful to our design and construction partners, Cork-based CField Construction, Seán Harrington Architects, John J Casey & Co Chartered Quantity Surveyors, Punch Consulting Engineers, Douglas Carrol Consulting Engineers and KSN Project Management, and to Cork City Council for their faith in us. This dedication and faith has transformed a vacant plot into secure, permanent homes for over 150 people, with around ten households coming from emergency accommodation. The project also benefited from support from Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the Housing Finance Agency, and the Housing Agency. We’re looking forward to working closely with our partners to provide even more high-quality, affordable homes to those in housing need in 2024″.

Steve Loveland, Head of Clann, Clúid Housing, said, “Green Lane is a great example of mixed-tenure living in the heart of a community. The older residents living here can enjoy living in a vibrant community with people from all ages and backgrounds, including young families, while also accessing the particular supports they need to remain independent and age in place. We know that older people have a valuable contribution to make to society, so we hope the new Clann residents will play an important role in nurturing this new community.”

Lord Mayor of Cork City, Cllr. Kieran McCarthy, said: “This new housing scheme provides new opportunities for families and individuals to now live, work and play close to our city centre. Blackpool has always had a large place in the heart and pride of Corkonians. Its history of community life is rich from being rooted in manufacturing two hundred years ago to an area teaming with laneways and life in the twentieth century. In essence Blackpool adds immensely to the rich tapestry of stories the wider city possesses.

“The new development showcases how modern development and regeneration can complement a growing city with public transport links in proximity, pedestrian access to the city centre and contributing to the community with the inclusion of critically important Clann scheme units. In a historically rich area, the significance of cross generational living becomes even more apparent.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow elected members in Cork City Council who showed unwavering support for this scheme when the part 8 planning application was presented to us. Many thanks as well to the Housing team of Cork City Council and Clúid Housing for their continued vision on housing provision. This project is a crucial transformational change for Blackpool and for an evolving city”.

Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty, stated, “With the population of Cork City due to grow by 50% to 2040 it is clear our city is changing. This former derelict site is one such example of this change and is a prime example of successful collaboration with Clúid Housing. Our shared commitment to transforming derelict and vacant sites and Housing for All is manifested in the success we see here at Green Lane. The positive benefits this development will bring to Blackpool and the wider city will be seen for generations to come. It is routed in sustainability, in both the community and environmental sense.

“I would like to thank the communities in the area for their patience while the delivery of this project was realised and to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, The Housing Agency and the Housing Finance Agency for their critical contributions.”