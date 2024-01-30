WEST CORK: Wedding venue awards for Clonakilty’s Fernhill House Hotel and Camus Farm

30 January 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Celebrating the best of the Irish wedding industry, popular wedding venue platform SaveMyDay.ie are delighted to announce the deserving winners of the annual SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards. The SaveMyDay.ie awards showcase and celebrate the best wedding venues across the country available for wedding receptions, ceremonies and parties ranging from intimate to larger weddings across a number of awards categories. These awards recognise the top venues in Ireland for their excellence, high quality and unique offerings that make those special days truly special.

From well-known wedding venues to alternative hidden gems, magnificent and romantic castles, family-run country houses and private estates, celebrated restaurants and foodie favourites, woodland escapes and sustainably-focused offerings, landmark museums to city centre scenes, panoramic coastlines and beautiful countryside backdrops to host wedding ceremonies and receptions, this year’s SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Award winners showcase the wonderful wide range of wedding venues on offer across our country for couples to choose from and find the perfect place to say ‘I Do’.

Shell Holden, wedding expert and co-owner of SaveMyDay.ie comments “At popular Irish wedding venue platform SaveMyDay.ie, we are proud to announce the worthy winners across the 22 award categories in this year’s SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards. The winning wedding venues are located across 11 counties with two family-run venues claiming the most awards. Siblings Bee O’Grady and Michael O’Neill are the driving forces behind Kilkenny’s Mountain View, which has been crowned Ireland’s Best Alternative Wedding Venue and Best Festival Wedding Venue for the second year in a row and has also been hailed as Ireland’s Best Foodie Wedding Venue. West Cork’s Fernhill House Hotel and Gardens is run by the O’Neill family, also receiving three awards including Best Family-Run Wedding Venue, Best Winter Wedding Venue and retaining its position as Ireland’s Best Country House Wedding Venue for two years.”

Commenting on wedding trends for 2024 “We are seeing the continued rise in popularity of all-in-one wedding venues, where couples can host both their ceremony and reception all in the same venue. Self-contained wedding venues are preferred by some as they can allow for better flow of the wedding day where the ceremony can seamlessly flow into a drinks reception or pre-dinner entertainment and speeches, avoiding a gap between ceremony and reception. Convenience, reduced driving times and parking concerns are also a plus. Venues that offer private and exclusive hire are also increasingly in demand, allowing newlyweds to be at ease with their own guests and allow them to create their own personalised celebrations.”

The winners of the 2024 SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards are:

This year’s winners were selected by the SaveMyDay.ie judging panel which includes experts from the Irish wedding and communications industry . The official judges included:

All the award-winning wedding venues and many more are profiled on SaveMyDay.ie, where couples can connect with any of the venues and enquire for free about their upcoming nuptials.

SaveMyDay.ie showcases unique, amazing and alternative Irish venues available to hire for weddings. The online wedding venue community connects couples with ceremony and reception venues that are the right fit for them – whatever their style, their guest size and their budget