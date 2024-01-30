Maxi Zoon opens 30th Irish store at Turners Cross, Cork

30 January 2024

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

Turners Cross store brings to 305 the number of staff employed in Ireland

Maxi Zoo has opened its 30th store in Ireland, at Turners Cross, Cork. There was a weekend of celebrations in-store on January 27th and 28th, to mark the significant milestone in the company’s continued expansion strategy across the country.

On Saturday and Sunday, families and their four-legged friends enjoyed a variety of activities at the Turner’s Cross store, including face painting, balloon modellers, a live in-store DJ, giveaways, and goodies. The red carpet was rolled out for a ‘Pupparazi and Cat Walk,’ where shoppers showcased their pets on the red carpet, vying for the title of ‘Cork’s cutest’ cat or dog.

Reflecting on the 30th store opening, Anthony Cremin, Head of Marketing at Maxi Zoo Ireland said, “At Maxi Zoo, we take pride in offering not just a shopping experience but a celebration of the bond between pets and their owners. The last few days at Turners Cross were a testament to the joy that companion animals bring to our lives. It really was a spectacular opening party at our largest Maxi Zoo store, and we are excited to continue providing the best for our customers and their beloved furry friends.”

Since its inception in Ballincollig, County Cork in 2006, Maxi Zoo has evolved into Ireland’s largest specialty pet retailer, boasting a diverse range of over 8,000 products for pet owners. With a presence in 15 counties, the Turners Cross store is a testament to Maxi Zoo’s unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of pet lovers throughout Ireland.

The newly opened store in Turners Cross has added eight dedicated staff members to Maxi Zoo’s workforce, contributing to the company’s overall employment of 305 staff in Ireland. As part of its growth initiatives, Maxi Zoo plans to further expand its team in 2024.

Maxi Zoo has been actively engaged in supporting various animal charities across Ireland since its establishment, raising hundreds of thousands of euros through numerous campaigns.

To stay informed about Maxi Zoo’s offerings and events, visit www.maxizoo.ie. For updates on the winners of the ‘Pupparazi and Cat Walk’ event, follow Maxi Zoo on Facebook and Instagram.