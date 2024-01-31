WEST CORK: New wastewater treatment plant for Castletownshend

31 January 2024

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

Castletownshend has a brand-new sewerage scheme, including a new wastewater treatment plant and pumping station, representing a €11 million investment by Uisce Éireann supporting growth and development, enhancing water quality and protecting the environment in Cork.

Uisce Éireann continues to prioritise the elimination of raw sewage from Cork’s coast, while investing in essential wastewater infrastructure such as the Castletownshend Sewerage Scheme to benefit the local community.

The new sewage scheme has eliminated the discharge of raw sewage to Castlehaven Harbour, which will see enhanced water quality in the harbour This investment will enable the local community to thrive providing support for housing, and economic growth and development in the area.

Uisce Éireann’s Darran O’Leary said “A pivotal moment has been reached for the community of Castletownshend as a new sewerage scheme consisting of a new wastewater treatment plant, pumping station and new pipework has come into operation. Ending raw sewage discharges and improving wastewater treatment will mean real, tangible benefits for the local community, environment and tourism.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community of Castletownshend for their ongoing support and patience throughout the delivery of this vital project.”

The project included the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant for a population equivalent of approximately 530; a new pumping station; upgrading and installation of new sewer pipelines, including pipes to transfer wastewater from the new pumping station to the new treatment plant; and a new outfall pipe to safely discharge treated wastewater to Castlehaven Harbour in compliance with regulatory standards. The project also used specialist construction techniques to safeguard two mature sycamore trees which are much loved, distinct features within this picturesque village.

Glanua Ltd working on behalf of Uisce Éireann, delivered the works.