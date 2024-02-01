Estate Agent ‘DNG’ offering Transition Year an insight into the business

1 February 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

DNG now seeking applications to its nationwide programme from Cork transition year students

Leading real estate agency DNG is now offering 500 transition year students the unique chance to experience the exciting world of Irish real estate through its Transition Year Work Programme.

Registration for the interactive online work experience TY programme is now open to aspiring young real estate agents from Cork, with DNG set to deliver the programme from February 21st – 23rd.

Through a series of interactive exercises, the programme will provide students with a first-hand understanding of working in the Irish property sector. They will experience a day in the life of working as an estate agent, selling property through auctions and 3rd level college and apprenticeship presentations.

Since introducing its online TY programme in 2021, the number of students participating has grown year-on-year, with DNG now having delivered the programme to 1,400 students.

Commenting on the programme, Niamh Comber, Head of Franchising at DNG said:

“Securing meaningful work experience can be a source of stress for both TY students and their parents. Now in its fourth year, our virtual TY programme approach lets us accommodate 500 TY students across Ireland, giving them the opportunity to explore the world of Irish real estate and potentially spark a career path.”

DNG’s Transition Year Work Programme coordinator Jennie McDonnell added:

“We were thrilled to welcome students from 24 counties to our TY programme last year, and we would encourage all TY students to consider participating in this enriching experience this year. The virtual format makes it accessible to students from all corners of the country, regardless of their location.”

TY students, parents, and teachers can find further information about DNG’s TY programme and register for participation at https://ty.dng.ie/