Registration Open for An Taisce’s Spring Clean Campaign 2024

3 February 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

North Cork Fine Gael Cllr. John Paul O’ Shea is encouraging everyone to get involved by registering for An Taisce’s Spring Clean Campaign which will take place over the month of April 2024.

Over 400 community and voluntary groups from County Cork register annually to take part in the Campaign which will sees a vast improvement in the challenge that is roadside litter. Cork County Council staff will also be on hand to assist communities with the disposal of the litter collected during the Campaign. Rubbish bags, gloves and bibs will be delivered once registered by An Taisce in preparation for the Spring Clean.

Commenting on the launch of the National Spring Clean Campaign for 2024, Cllr. John Paul O’ Shea said “Roadside litter is still a serious problem in our County and is a scourge to the many Tidy Town Committees, Development Associations and Community Councils who are working tirelessly on a weekly basis to keep their towns and villages clean. This campaign which has grown in strength in recent years is an opportunity for communities to join together and work in partnership with Cork County Council in the battle against litter. It is also an ideal opportunity to meet your neighbours and enjoy the social aspect of the campaign”.

The National Spring Clean campaign is organised by An Taisce and funded by the Department of the Environment, Community and Local Government but supported at local level by Local Authorities who support the local clean up & litter disposal. Since the first annual litter and rubbish cleanup in 1998, National Spring Clean has seen communities from all parts of the country mark the onset of spring and the longer evenings with clean-up activities in their communities. Over the last 18 years, annual participation has grown to almost 4,000 community groups with 500,000 participants nationwide. Last year, community groups and individuals collected an estimated 500 tonnes of litter, with over 35% of this recycled and the balance safely disposed of.

Cllr. O’ Shea added “It is also very welcoming to see many schools within the County registering each year. Our children are our future and educating them at a young age not to litter is very important for the environmental future of our County and they will in turn teach their parents/guardians of the importance of a clean environment”.

Cllr. O’ Shea is encouraging everyone taking part in #SpringClean24 activities to tell everyone about it. Post photos using the #lovewhereyoulive and #SpringClean24 hashtags to your favourite social media platforms. You can tag the campaign on Twitter or Instagram using either the twitter handle @NationalSpringC, and on Instagram using the Campaign’s Instagram handle @nationalspringclean.

You can also post your photos on Cork County Council’s Facebook page and twitter @Corkcoco.

You can register today with An Taisce National Spring Clean online at www.nationalspringclean.org