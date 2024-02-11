Drugs and Money Laundering Arrests in Cobh

10 February 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

As part of ongoing investigations into the sale and distribution of controlled drugs and associated criminal activities in County Cork, Gardaí from the Midleton District Drug Unit, assisted by local Garda Units from Cobh, Midleton and Fermoy, conducted an operation in Cobh on Saturday afternoon, February 10th, 2024.

During the operation, Gardaí searched a residential property in Cobh and seized a substantial sum of cash, amounting to €62,800 (photo attached), along with a high-powered car.

A male in his late thirties was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda Station in County Cork. He can be held for up to 7 days.

In a subsequent operation, a second residence in the Cobh area was also searched, where investigating Gardaí seized €3,500 worth of suspected cocaine, a significant quantity of ammunition (180 rounds), an ammunition press, incapacitant OC spray, and drug-related paraphernalia. All seized items are subject to forensic analysis and examination.