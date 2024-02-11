Planning permission approved for new state-of-the-art water treatment plant in Whitegate

11 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Construction to end frequent Boil Water Notices for East Cork community to commence later this year

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Cork County Council, are delighted to announce that An Bord Pleanála has upheld planning permission for a new state-of-the-art water treatment facility that will serve just over 10,000 people in the East Cork community of Whitegate and surrounding areas.

In 2022, Uisce Éireann announced a multi-million-euro investment that will put an end to the frequent boil water notices that the community has had to endure, due to various complex issues with the water supply in the area.

Planning permission was initially approved by Cork County Council in May 2023, however following the statutory planning process, appeals were subsequently lodged. Uisce Éireann has now been informed that An Bord Pleanála has upheld this decision.

Now that planning has been received, we are working hard to finalise the required contractual agreements and budgetary approvals, to ensure we are ready to begin construction on this vital project in the second half of this year. The construction phase of the project is expected to take approximately 22 months.

Infrastructure Delivery Programme Manager for Uisce Éireann, Hugh Kennedy said “We are delighted to be progressing with the long-term plans for Whitegate. Along with our colleagues in Cork County Council, we wish to again thank everyone in Whitegate for their patience and co-operation. This has been a very frustrating time for the community as we have had to put Boil Water Notices in place to protect the health of the community.

“The issues with the water quality in the area are well known, but I want to assure the people of Whitegate that we are committed to delivering this new treatment plant in the shortest possible timeframe.”

“We look forward to working with our colleagues in Cork County Council and the local community on delivering this vital project in the years to come.”

The proposed new state-of-the-art water treatment plant will address the frequent Boil Water Notices that the people of East Cork have experienced over the last number of years. This involves a major upgrade of the water treatment plant that will ensure a safe, reliable drinking water supply to customers. The proposed works will include decommissioning of the old water treatment plant and building a of a new water treatment plant that will be able to treat approximate 6 million litres of water per day. The new plant will contain a new coagulation, flocculation and clarification system, a new filtration system and a new disinfection system. The project will also ensure that the Whitegate Public Water Supply is removed from the EPAs Remedial Action List.

Glanua have been appointed to deliver the Design, Planning, Construction and Commissioning works on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

Further updates will be made available as the project progresses.

Uisce Éireann would like to remind customers supplied by the Whitegate Public Water Supply that the Boil Water Notice issued on 18 October 2023 remains in place.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.