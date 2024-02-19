WEST CORK: Bereaved Parents offered several options of support

19 February 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie



For many, the new year can bring mixed emotions, especially for those bereaved. To date in 2024, Aman Cara, the organisation supporting bereaved parents nationwide, has noted an increase to those attending their monthly meetings. Whilst it brings much heartbreak that their services even have to exist, these monthly meetings are crucial to give bereaved parents a space to talk, listen and engage with their peers. This support is a lifeline to many.

Along with their monthly meetings across the country, Anam Cara hold bereavement information evenings, both in person and online, Remembrance Events, provide information packs, along with many other resources. All of their support services are available free of charge.

On Tuesday 20th February, Anam Cara will hold their monthly West Cork meeting in The Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty @ 7:15pm. They want to reach out any bereaved parent, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death, to attend the meeting.

Registration is not required, just arrive on the evening. Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in West Cork and the surrounds to attend. Anam Cara can be contacted on 085 2888888 or by email info@anamcara.ie