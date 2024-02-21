Cork County Council Invites Communities to Celebrate National Tree Week 2024

21 February 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

In celebration of National Tree Week 2024, Cork County Council is offering a number of native trees to schools, community groups and organisations. National Tree Week is an initiative of the Tree Council of Ireland and will take place this year from the 3rd to the 10th of March. The initiative invites communities to learn about the folklore of trees, their practical applications and to appreciate the importance of a healthy and diverse native tree stock. Since its inception in 1985, National Tree Week has been responsible for planting over half a million trees in Ireland, including over 4,000 in County Cork in the past 5 years alone.

The Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Frank O’Flynn, in support of National Tree Week 2024, is encouraging schools and local organisations to get fully involved this year, ‘Trees are a critical part of our environment and support life in a myriad of ways, from climate change mitigation to our own well-being. I strongly encourage everyone to engage in the week, to learn more about natural heritage and perhaps find the time to plant a tree or two.’

As noted by the Tree Council of Ireland ‘Planting and establishing trees is widely recognised as a crucial component of addressing environmental challenges and promoting a sustainable future.’

To be part of National Tree Week, community groups, organisations and schools are invited to organise or participate in events throughout the week. As well as tree planting, the range of events can include forest and woodland walks, nature trails, workshops, woodturning displays, talks, poetry readings, exhibitions, dramas or any other ideas that will celebrate the fascinating world of trees.

National Tree Week has been growing from strength to strength in Cork County over the past number of years. In 2023, Cork County Council allocated over 1,000 trees to over 50 groups. With thanks to the support of the Tree Council of Ireland, Cork County Council’s Heritage Unit will once again have over 1,000 trees on offer in 2024. Those interested in availing of the trees are encouraged to contact the Heritage Unit early to avoid disappointment as trees will be available on a first come first served basis.

For further information on National Tree Week in Cork County or to avail of trees for planting, email corkheritage@corkcoco.ie or phone (021) 4285905.