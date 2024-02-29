EAST CORK: Easter events at 5 star Castlemartyr Resort Hotel

29 February 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Easter 2024 at Castlemartyr Resort is a busy season, with a calendar of activity for guests young and old to enjoy as they embrace the best of the Easter and spring on this beautiful heritage resort, nestled in scenic East Cork.

There are gifts for Mother’s Day, spring menus and additional sitting times at the newly awarded two-Michelin-star Terre Restaurant and the Castlemartyr Resort Kids’s Club will be in full swing this Easter.

For the Family

This Easter, Castlemartyr Resort offers a range of fun activities on its doorstep and beyond for a lively experience filled staycation for guests young and old! Luxury rooms, family friendly suites and self-catering residences, offer a tailor-made holiday, perfect for adventures in Cork this Easter.

The Castlemartyr Resort Concierge can look after activity suggestions and arrangements to ensure an enjoyable day with a variety of activities available on site, including archery, swimming, disc golf, golf and the new driving range and tennis. The Castlemartyr Resort Kids Club will be in full swing, with a daily itinerary of fun activities for young guests.

Residences at Castlemartyr Resort (from €454 for two nights)

Hamper of Essentials on arrival.

Use of all the resort amenities.

Easter Family Breaks (from €1,158 based on a two-night stay for two adults and two children)

Two nights’ luxury accommodation

Delicious á la carte breakfast each morning

Delicious dinner on one evening in Canopy Restaurant

For the Foodies

Fresh from their two-Michelin-star win, Terre reveals their sensational spring season menus, refined dining odyssey and new sitting dates. Within the special environs of the Terre dining room, Chef’s Table and kitchen, diners can avail of the opportunity to try the new plates which feature local ingredients cooked to Chef Vincent Crepel’s signature style, such as Ballycotton Lobster, whey sauce and sweet onion, Hamatchi with homemade kosho and Umeboshi sorbet and Irish apple, which now feature on Terre’s Michelin star winning menus. Terre is hosting sittings on March 10th for Mother’s Day, on March 17th for the St. Patrick’s Day bank holiday weekend and on March 31st for Easter Sunday. There will be additional sittings on Sundays in March.

Terre Dine & Reside Package (from €624 for two people sharing)

Overnight in a luxurious bedroom with a delicious breakfast served the following morning.

Exquisite Tasting Menu dinner experience in the Two-Michelin-Star Terre Restaurant.

Canopy Restaurant & Brasserie offers relaxing and enjoyable dining experiences with the Sunday Lunch being a favourite. This Mother’s Day, the guest of honour will receive a small gift from the team at Canopy to celebrate their status and mark the day! Local ingredients from East Cork feature on the menus, with delicious spring duck or seabass dishes served alongside the perennial choice – the roast beef fillet, all perfect fayre to be relished over an Easter Sunday get-together. Enjoy a digestif in Canopy Bar where an artisanal drink is an indulgent way to end your dining experience.

Canopy Dine & Reside Package (from €348 for two people sharing)

Overnight in a luxurious bedroom with a delicious breakfast served the following morning.

A dinner in Canopy Restaurant & Brasserie.

Afternoon Tea (from €48 per person) served under the Lafranchini ceiling in The Knight’s Bar of Manor House, is a long-standing tradition at Castlemartyr Resort. Delicate sandwiches, sweet patisseries and crumbly scones all served with homemade jams, Irish butter and clotted cream can be paired with artisan teas, or for an extra pleasure, with a crisp glass of Champagne or Easter themed cocktails. There is a gluten free option and a wonderful Children’s Afternoon Tea offering for Easter.

For the Fanciful

Savour a taste of life as Lord and Lady of the manor, experiencing all the opulence the 18th century Manor House at Castlemartyr Resort has to offer with the ultimate luxury getaway, The Manor House Package (from €766 per room, for two nights, B&B for two adults sharing). Enjoy a sojourn in a choice of the Manor House Stateroom or one of the beautiful Grand Suites. Greeted by a bottle of Champagne in your room on arrival with early check-in and late check out.

The Manor House Package (from €718 per room for a two-night stay)

Overnight in a luxurious bedroom with a delicious breakfast served the following morning.

Exquisite dining at Canopy Restaurant & Brasserie on one evening of your choice.

A Mother’s Day celebration at Castlemartyr Resort is a truly special way to demonstrate your admiration, with a wealth of bespoke resort experiences to enjoy together, from delectable Afternoon Tea to a luxurious Spa ritual. The Castlemartyr Resort Gift Card is stylishly presented with nominations starting at €50 and can be redeemed on many of the resort’s activities, presenting the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

For the Friends

For a ‘friendcation’, spring at Castlemartyr Resort offers a wide range of country pursuits to enjoy on-site. From garden board games, riverside walks, fishing, and clay-pigeon shooting, to tennis, cycling and picnic excursions. The Castlemartyr Resort Health & Country Club offers complimentary access to guests, who can enjoy its beautiful swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna and state of the art gym. For an extra indulgence, guests can engage personal trainers or book a luxurious, relaxing treatment at the award-winning Castlemartyr Resort Spa.

The Ron Kirby designed links-style golf course, is one of Ireland’s most popular golf courses and

boasts a newly installed driving range. The Castlemartyr Resort PGA professional Alan Gleeson is on hand to arrange lessons for beginners or improvers during their stay.

Accommodation can be tailored to suit, with luxury guest rooms and suites and self-catering residences to choose from. There is a wide range of dining options at Castlemartyr Resort, from the gastropub fayre at Castlemartyr Resort’s own The Hunted Hog pub in Castlemartyr village, and the social and relaxed surroundings of Canopy Restaurant and Brasserie to the exquisite Michelin star experience at Terre.

Spring Stay (from €352 per room)

Overnight in a luxurious bedroom with a delicious breakfast served the following morning.

Exquisite dining at Canopy Restaurant & Brasserie on one evening of your choice.

Access to the Castlemartyr Resort Spa and Leisure Centre.

Embrace Easter and all spring has to offer at Castlemartyr Resort in beautiful East Cork. For reservations, please telephone 021 421 9000 or email reservations@castlemartyrresort.ie