20 Years of Vibrant Cork Arts School Celebrated with a Night of Performances

6 March 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Centre Stage School, Mallow celebrated its 20th birthday last weekend with a show entitled “20 Years On” at Cork Opera House. The performance brought together past pupils and teachers along with current students to perform pieces from each of the school’s productions over the past 20 years.

Centre Stage School was established in 2003 by Aideen Mc Auliffe, with one teacher and 12 young drama students. Today, Centre Stage School employs 30 teachers and welcomes 1,500 students to classes each week.

Commenting on the 20th birthday celebration, Aideen, Director of Centre Stage School said: “Twenty years ago, my dream for this school was very simple. I wanted to create an artistic centre of excellence where young people were part of a positive community who supported and cheered each other on. The talent and beauty of tonight’s performances speak for themselves. I am incredibly touched that so many past pupils and staff members came back to join our current students to make tonight so memorable.

Our Centre Stage alumni travelled from all over Ireland, the UK and Europe to perform with us tonight. It so humbling to see past pupils return from professional jobs on the West End, TV productions, cruise ships, Disneyland and a host of theatres across the UK and Ireland. What a joy to see multiple generations of Centre Stage School pupils all stand in the same room, not to mention how powerful it is for me to see them perform together on the Cork Opera House stage.”