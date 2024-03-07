EUROSPAR Skibbereen gives boost to Cork & Ross Pilgrimages

7 March 2024

By Mary Bermimgham

mary@TheCork.ie

Drinagh Co-Op’s EUROSPAR Skibbereen recently announced that the Cork & Ross Pilgrimages were to benefit from a €1,000 presentation from the local community retailer, after they were unveiled as one of the winners of EUROSPAR’s nationwide ‘Let’s Celebrate Community’ campaign.

The Cork & Ross Pilgrimages Group, who have been bringing sick people to Lourdes for a 5-day pilgrimage for more than 20 years, are one of 10 beneficiaries of the EUROSPAR Let’s Celebrate Community initiative, with nine other organisations spread across Connacht, Munster and Leinster also receiving €1,000 in funding. This campaign builds on EUROSPAR supermarkets’ established community credentials and is the second iteration of the initiative, which is indicative of EUROSPAR’s ongoing commitment of giving back to local communities and their customers.

More than80 groups from around the country applied for the second wave of funding provided by the ‘Let’s Celebrate Community’ initiative and a representative from those 10 groups who were successful were recently presented with their prize by their local EUROSPAR retailer.

The Cork & Ross Pilgrimages were nominated by a EUROSPAR customer for their efforts to support sick people within the community – and further afield – and the presentation will go towards helping them continue their mission.

Commenting, local EUROSPAR Co-Op Skibbereen representative Gordon Benn said, “Everyone in EUROSPAR Drinagh is proud to serve the local community and we are delighted that this presentation will go some way to helping the Cork & Ross Pilgrimage group continue their work. It was great to meet representatives of Cork & Ross Pilgrimage group and hear about the terrific work they are doing.”