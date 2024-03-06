“Labour has a plan”

6 March 2024

By Mary Bermimgham

mary@TheCork.ie

John O’Regan, Labour’s candidate in Carrigaline, has called on Government to support Labour’s Private Member’s Motion on housing in the Dáil today. Government’s insufficient response has led to record homelessness, soaring rents, and inadequate housing supply and Labour outlines a series of strong proposals to transform housing in Ireland.

Speaking at a local event John said: “Families facing eviction, children without homes, and a rental market spiralling out of control. The housing crisis has reached catastrophic levels. The statistics speak volumes: 19,011 eviction notices issued in 2023, with a staggering 61% attributed to property sales. Meanwhile, over 4,000 children are without a place to call home – a 17% increase in just one year.

“From canvassing around Carrigaline, housing is constantly coming up on doors. I’ve witnessed firsthand the anguish and uncertainty gripping families. Families worrying about eviction, adults living in their childhood bedrooms and people not being able to find a place to call home. It’s a dire reality for communities across Ireland and Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are failing to address the disaster.

He added: “Labour are not just here to criticise; we have a plan that can work.” Mr O’Regan then gave an outline of said plan. “Through the establishment of a State Housing Construction Company under the LDA, we aim to ramp up public home delivery to over 20,000 annually, with 12,000 social homes and 10,000 affordable units. Furthermore, a dedicated skills plan will ensure the construction sector can meet the demand, targeting 50,000 new homes per year.

“In addition, our Renters’ Rights Bill is a crucial step towards providing security and stability for tenants. A three-year rent freeze and restrictions on evictions, including an end to no-fault evictions, are essential to safeguarding renters’ rights.

“The time for rhetoric is over; action is imperative. Government must support Labour’s motion in the Dáil and implement our comprehensive plan to address homelessness, strengthen renters’ rights and accelerate home construction. The time for action is now.”