1 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Diocese of Cork and Ross announces dates for annual pilgrimage to Lourdes

The Diocese of Cork and Ross has officially announced its annual pilgrimage to Lourdes, taking place from 20th to 25th September 2024, led by the Bishop of Cork & Ross, Most Rev. Fintan Gavin D.D.

This pilgrimage will be flying directly from Cork airport to Lourdes.

A detailed programme of activities at the Sanctuary has been prepared by the Joe Walsh Tours team in Lourdes in conjunction with the Diocese, including a visits to the places associated with Saint Bernadette and a guided walking tour of the Grotto Domain visiting the Grotto, the Baths, the Basilicas and the Stations of the Cross.

Pilgrims will also have the opportunity to take part in the Blessing of the Sick, the Blessed Sacrament and the Torchlight Processions.

Details

20th to 25th September 2024.

Direct flight from Cork to Lourdes

Transfer on arrival to accommodation in Lourdes (Transfer from Lourdes airport to the Accueil Notre Dame operated by the Hospitalité)

5 nights accommodation in a range of superb hotels at the Sanctuary: Hotel Astoria, Alba, Agena, Eliseo, Padoue, Solitude, St Sauveur or Panorama

For more details and bookings visit: https://joewalshtours.ie or contact the Joe Walsh Tours travel team on 01 241 0800