Bishop Buckley marks 40 years as bishop

29 April 2024

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

On this day 40 years ago, 29 April 1984, Bishop John Buckley was ordained as Auxiliary Bishop of Cork and Ross.

The current Bishop, Fintan Gavin, has paid tribute to his predecessor, Bishop John Buckley, for his dedication to his ministry and to the people of the Diocese.

“I’m grateful to Bishop John for all his kindness and support to me since I came to Cork and I congratulate him on his 40 years of episcopal ministry. I wish him many more years of health and happiness,” Bishop Fintan said.

Bishop John Buckley was born in Inchigeela (Uibh Laoire parish) in West Cork.

He studied for the priesthood at St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth and was ordained a priest in 1965.

Bishop continues to serve in the diocese and will confer Confirmation on some of the young people of the parishes again this year.