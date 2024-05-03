3 May 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

First Female Admiral of Royal Cork Yacht Club, former Minister Simon Coveney, and key partners launch an action-packed programme for Volvo Cork Week 2024, which will welcome 10,000 sailors and attendees to Crosshaven and beyond.

Volvo Cork Week, one of the most anticipated events on the global sailing calendar, is gearing up for a thrilling spectacle on Cork Harbour once again with its unparalleled blend of competition, camaraderie, events, and coastal charm. Hosted in The Royal Cork Yacht Club in the picturesque village of Crosshaven, and surrounds this biennial regatta promises an amazing week for seasoned sailors and shoreside spectators alike.

The event was officially launched over the weekend by the first female Admiral of the 304-year-old club Annamarie Fegan, club member and former Minister Deputy Simon Coveney, Ross Deasy, Event Chair, Gavin Deane GM of the Royal Cork Yacht Club and Alan Cowley, Managing Director of title sponsor Volvo Car Ireland.

Also in attendance were event supporters Mark Whitaker, Chairman of Johnson & Perrott Group, and Cllr. Audrey Buckley, deputising for the Cork County Mayor Frank O’Flynn.

Volvo Cork Week 2024, which will return from 15th-19th July, is set to be bigger and better than ever before with an unprecedented number of entries expected this year. Over 200 boats and 10,000 sailors and spectators will descend on the harbour town for the week. But Volvo Cork Week is about more than just the competition; it’s a festival of maritime culture, where sailors and spectators come together to share their passion for the sea. Alongside the racing action, attendees can look forward to a packed schedule of onshore events, including live music, delicious local cuisine, a Family Fun Day and Ladies Day.

Commenting, Admiral Annamarie Fegan said, “My ambition is to get more people on the water and Volvo Cork Week is an incredible showcase for the incredible sport of sailing. We have pathways for all ages into sailing from young kids to teens and adults. Every boat needs a crew and we always welcome new people looking to get involved. I have previously been involved as Chair of the event for many years and this year will be extra special. Of course, it would not be possible without our sponsors so I would like to sincerely thank them for their support and also a big thanks to the army of volunteers that it takes to run this event.”

Deputy Simon Coveney said, “At the heart of Volvo Cork Week lies a tradition of excellence, with participants from across the globe vying for top honours in a series of exhilarating races. But it’s more than that. It’s about a community coming together to celebrate a passion for sailing and our greatest natural asset, our harbour.”

Each fleet will rotate through various race courses over the 5 days of racing. Every day will bring new challenges and opportunities for competitors, from longer coastal courses raced offshore, to ‘Round-the-Cans’ racing inside the harbour and multiple short races and Olympic courses laid in the open waters. The event will host the 1720 European Championships which will include over 30 1720 Sports boats designed in Cork, and there is a great charter opportunity this year with a fleet of RS21’s participating.

This year’s Beaufort Cup will be the biggest one yet, with entries from around the world including USA and Uruguay. The renowned race for international uniformed service personnel encompasses a race around Fastnet Rock and back to Cork.

Racing will take place from Monday 15th to Friday 19th July and recommended viewing points for the Harbour Race which takes place on Wednesday 17th July include Camden and Church Bay in Crosshaven, the new Haulbowline Island Amenity Park, Ringaskddy and the promenade in Cobh.

In addition to top-quality racing, the organisers are focused on making the event accessible to all with an exciting lineup of off-the-water activities. This year, Volvo Cork Week will kick off with fun and adventure for families at the Family Day on Sunday July 14th from 12-5pm. The whole village of Crosshaven will be bursting with fun and adventure for families with a coastal market in the Royal Cork Yacht Club marquee, trails to Camden Fort Meagher, coastal walks, themed competitions and games, the famous Pipers Fun Fair and boat trips from Hugh Coveney Pier on the Cailin Or.

As the sailing draws to a close each afternoon, the fun will spill over to the Royal Cork Yacht Club and there is something for all ages! There will be musical entertainment all week in the large marquee, a ‘Pure Cork’ Crew night on Thursday 18th, fun on-shore sailing activities, and an expanded family-friendly area which includes a Play Zone for children’s games, a picnic area, and multiple casual dining options, alongside retail outlets, spares, sail-repair and other facilities.

The emphasis this year is on sustainability with a focus on conservation, reuse and recycling and environmental impacts. Sponsor Volvo Car Ireland will be on hand to showcase their range of fully electric & plug-in hybrid cars. By 2030 Volvo Cars plans to sell only fully electric cars and by 2040 aims to be a climate-neutral company. This clear roadmap towards all-out electrification represents one of the most ambitious transformation plans of any legacy car maker. To underline this commitment Volvo has already ended the production of diesel cars globally, and in Ireland, all new Volvo Cars sold are electrified.

At the launch, Alan Cowley, Managing Director of Volvo Car Ireland, said, “Volvo Car Ireland, in conjunction with Johnson and Perrott Motor Group, is proud and delighted to be associated with this prestigious event. Volvo Cars is a brand for people, and we recognise the importance of supporting local organisations, particularly those that align with our brand pillars of sustainability and safety. Volvo Cork Week is the biggest sailing event to take place in Ireland in 2024. We are looking forward to an exciting program in Crosshaven in July and welcoming sailors and visitors alike.”

There will also be a Volvo Cork Week Ladies’ Day charity lunch in aid of the Crosshaven RNLI on Wednesday, July 17th, with special guests.

The biennial regatta draws spectators from far and near and the atmosphere in Crosshaven, home of the Royal Cork Yacht Club, the world’s oldest yacht club dating back to 1720, is always second to none both during and ahead of the biennial Volvo Cork Week. The harbour villages of Cork are also buzzing with activity and offer the perfect vantage points to see the stunning spectacles on the water.

Volvo Car Ireland is the title sponsor of Volvo Cork Week in association with Johnson & Perrott, with official partners Cork County Council, Port of Cork, Musto, Heineken, Barry & Fitzwilliam, and media partner Cork’s Red FM.