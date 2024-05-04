Where will votes be counted for County Local Elections?

The returning officer for the Local Elections in County Cork, Maurice Manning, recently confirmed that the counting of votes will commence on Saturday, June 8th, 2024.
Counting will take place at three centres in North Cork, West Cork and at Cork County Hall.
The start time on Saturday, June 8th is dependent on when the papers are made available by the County Sheriff. All the County boxes, which will contain European and Local papers, will be opened in Mallow on Saturday, June 8th.
When this exercise has been completed the papers will be transferred to the local count centres for the commencement of the Counts. That is expected to be approximately 4.00 pm on Saturday afternoon. It is likely that counts will be adjourned that evening and will resume on Sunday, June 9th.
The counts for the Local Elections will take place at the following locations:
West Cork LEAs – Community Centre, Clonakilty, Co. Cork. The Count Centre Supervisor is Sean O’Callaghan
- Bantry-West Cork Electoral Area
- Bandon-Kinsale Electoral Area
- Skibbereen-West Cork Electoral Area
North Cork LEAs – Mallow Youth Centre, Mallow, Co. Cork. The Count Centre Supervisor is Seamus De Faoite
- Fermoy Electoral Area
- Kanturk Electoral Area
- Mallow Electoral Area
South Cork LEAs – County Hall, Carrigrohane Road, Cork. The Count Centre Supervisor is Nicola Radley
- Macroom Electoral Area
- Carrigaline Electoral Area
- Cobh Electoral Area
- East Cork Electoral Area