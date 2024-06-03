2024 Cork City Marathon won by Pawel Kosek (male) and Aoife Cooke (female)

3 June 2024

By Tom Collins

The Cork City Marathon 2024 has concluded with incredible performances and an electrifying atmosphere that highlighted the spirit of the city. More than 10,000 people took part and tens of thousands lined the streets in support.

The full marathon saw newlywed and second time winner Pawel Kosek from Poland claim the title as the first male finisher with a time of 2:23:54, while Aoife Cooke from Eagle A.C Cork emerged as the fastest female finisher, clocking in at 2:56:33.

In the half marathon, William Maunsell from Clonmel A.C. and Niamh Moore from Leevale A.C. led the men’s and women’s categories with impressive times of 1:08:30 and 1:21:21 respectively. The 10k race witnessed Michal Wojcik securing the top spot among men at 31.22 and Niamh O Mahony 35.25 from An Riocht A.C among women, who completed the race in 35.25.

80,000 bottles of water and lucozade were available to participants, along with 15000 bananas and 120,000 jellybeans!

This year’s marathon was a global affair, with 550 international participants hailing from over 26 countries. This together with the involvement of 500 volunteers, local running clubs, and the Sanctuary Runners added a vibrancy to the event, celebrating the unity and inclusivity of Cork.

The city’s residents played a crucial role in the marathon’s success, with thousands of Corkonians lining the streets to cheer on the runners, using garden hoses to cool participants and waving colourful homemade signs to express their well wishes. The support from local communities along the route was also palpable, creating an unforgettable experience for athletes.

This year’s marathon was in high demand, with all three races selling out a month in advance and the event raised a record €150k for various local and national charities.

Commenting at the end of the Marathon, Race Director Eamon Hayes said “What a year! We filled all our races, the fundraising far exceeded our targets, and it was a success overall. I’d like to say a huge thanks to everyone who helped to make that happen – our organising team, pacers, volunteers and sponsors!. And a special thanks to all the supporters who lined our route to cheer on our participants.. Mark your calendars for June 1 2025 for the Cork City Marathon 2025, when we look forward to another year of exceptional performances, personal achievements and community spirit. Tickets will go on sale in February 2025”

The new improvements introduced this year, including more water stations, period products, and new medals, significantly enhanced the race experience and were applauded by participants, as were the efforts of the pacers and volunteers.

Aoife Cooke from Eagle A.C Cork, who was the female winner of the Full Marathon said, “My favourite mile was definitely the last mile coming into the finish. I found the two miles before that really tough but when you get onto Patrick Street, the crowd carries you. An amazing experience.”

Andrew Hoey completed the Full Marathon. He said, “The Cork City Marathon is special as it’s my local marathon and goes past my house, so my kids get to see me as well. It’s a great day, the crowds are just fantastic.”

Tony McKeon who came 27th in the Marathon said, “The crowds today were amazing. They drive you on around the course. The weather this year was also incredible. Really enjoyable experiencee, I’ll be back next year.”

Lilian Healy and Angela Shannon ran the 10k for the Grace Nolan Foundation in honour of Grace. “The experience was amazing, well done to the organisers, it was all seamless. Our most memorable mile was near the water and when we were getting nearer with the crowds cheering.”

Eoghan O Sullivan, fundraising manager at Breakthrough Cancer Research said, “We were overwhelmed with the amount of people who ran in aid of Breakthrough Cancer Research this year. I was delighted to participate myself. It’s such a fantastic event, it was so well organised, and it raises so much for so many.”

TOP RESULTS:

Full Marathon – Male

Pawel Kosek 2:23:54 (race number 1474) David Mansfield 2:24:33 (race number 2259) Tudor Mircea 2:25:21 (race number 3)

Full Marathon – female

Aoife Cooke 2:56:33 (race number 1394) Yuliya Tarasova 3:00:57 (race number 1782) Andrea Aza Villamor 3:05:15 (race number 407)

Half Marathon – male

William Maunsell 1:08:30 (race number 3973) Peter Brandon Somba 1:09:12 (race number 5187) Gavin Sweeney 1:11:57 (race number 4629)

Half Marathon- female

Niamh Moore 1:21:21 (race number 3386) Caroline Lambert 1:22:05 *(race number 5519) Sally Forristal 1:23:32 (race number 5695)

10K – male

Michal Wojcik 31.22 (race number 8730) Paul Moloney, 32:10 (race number 11000) John Durcan, 32:13. (race number 7884)

10k – female

Niamh O Mahony 35.25 (race number 9568) Sinead O Connor 36.16 (race number 10060) Claire McCarthy 37.06 (race number 8065)

For more see www.corkcitymarathon.ie.