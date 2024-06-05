Dive into World Ocean Day Celebrations on June 8th at Nano Nagle Place

5 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie



This World Ocean Day, Nano Nagle Place invites you to plunge into a series of ocean-themed events designed to celebrate Cork’s Maritime Heritage and highlight the importance of the ocean that surrounds our Island. As part of the annual Cork Harbour Festival, Nano Nagle Place will host a variety of activities that highlight the natural beauty and rich maritime heritage of the River Lee and the Celtic Sea.

John Smith, CEO of Nano Nagle Place, highlights the opportunity for visitors new and old to visit “The Cork Harbour Festival is always a wonderful week of maritime celebrations in Cork. We are delighted to welcome more visitors, particularly during World Ocean Day, to highlight the importance of our maritime heritage and raise awareness of protecting our seas.”

The festivities will kick off with an inspirational lunchtime talk by renowned open water swimmer, Nuala Moore, on Saturday 8th June at 1:00 PM. Moore, a captivating public speaker known for her extraordinary swimming feats and leadership in expeditions, will share the compelling story of her quest to find personal value and strength in the face of the world’s most remote, marine locations. Moore’s ability to connect deeply while imparting universal truths makes experiencing her talks unforgettable, leaving a profound and lasting impact on all who hear her speak.

On Saturday, 8th June, at 4 pm, join us for a lively performance by the Molgoggers, a 5-strong acapella ‘buoy band’ from Cobh. Known for their robust and entertaining renditions of traditional and contemporary sea shanties, the Molgoggers will take you on a musical journey across the waves in the stunning Goldie Chapel at Nano Nagle Place. Their performance promises to be a highlight, filled with fun, family-friendly energy that brings the spirit of the sea alive.

Also on Sunday, 9th June, from 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm, soak up captivating tales with The Gab, a Cork-based storytelling community. In a special edition of their monthly storytelling event, The Mixtape, The Gab will present an afternoon of water-themed stories, songs, and poetry. This event, held in the Goldie Chapel, will feature Cork Harbour Tales, River Lee Stories, and Celtic Sea Songs, blending contemporary and traditional narratives to enchant and entertain.

While visiting for these events, don’t miss the opportunity to explore the Nano Nagle Place museum, which delves into the history of 18th-century Cork. The museum highlights the importance of the harbour, the city’s merchant trade, and how this bustling trading centre helped support Nano Nagle’s mission. Come and experience the magic of the sea through inspiring talks, captivating music, and enchanting stories, stay and explore the award-winning museum, lush gardens, and design shop.

For more information and event details: Register for all events online. www.nanonagleplace.ie