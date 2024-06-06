SocDems Call for Five Changes to Improve Tramore Valley Park.

6 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Social Democrats local election candidate for Cork City South Central Pádraig Rice is calling for five key improvements to Tramore Valley Park.

These are:

1. Pedestrian access from Ballyphehane

2. A fully accessible playground

3. An enclosed area for dogs or a so-called ‘dog park’

4. More bins

5. More seating.

Pádraig Rice said,

“Tramore Valley Park is a fantastic amenity but hasn’t reached its full potential. It needs more investment from Cork City Council.

“The City Council need to improve pedestrian access to Tramore Valley Park from the Ballyphehane side of the park. It is great that we have the new bridge connecting Grange and Frankfield to Tramore Valley Park, but the people in Ballyphehane can’t be left behind. We need pedestrian access from the west side of the park, too. We have to make it easier for everyone to walk or cycle to the park.

“Tramore Valley Park also needs a playground. It’s a no-brainer. There is plenty of space and so many families living nearby. This new playground must be fully accessible so that people with disabilities are fully included.

“Cork also needs a dog park, and Tramore Valley Park is an ideal spot. This would be a dedicated space, a fenced-off area where people can let their dogs run off the leash. I’ve met lots of dog owners who really want to see this.

“The park also needs more bins, particularly on the new walkway from Grange. Lots of local residents have raised concerns about litter in this area. In particular, there needs to be a bin for dog waste.

“One simple and cheap change would be more seating around the park. It’s a great place to run and walk, but sometimes you just need a place to sit down and rest your legs.

“If elected to Cork City Council on Friday, I will be a voice for enhanced public spaces, and I will advocate for these changes and more.”