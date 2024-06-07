Boat race from Crosshaven to Cork City

7 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cheer on 200 boats of all shapes and sizes as they race 28KM from Crosshaven to Cork City for the Ocean to City Race ‘An Rás Mór’!

Ocean to City – An Rás Mór is Ireland’s very own long-distance rowing race attracting hundreds of participants annually. Started in 2005, it has grown from its origin as a race for traditional fixed-seat boats into an all-inclusive rowing and paddling event, embracing everything from traditional wooden working boats, currachs, skiffs, gigs and longboats to contemporary ocean racing shells, kayaks, canoes and even stand-up paddle boards.

The race is a real flagship event for Cork Harbour; one of the largest natural harbours in the world and is the highlight of Cork Harbour Festival (1st-10th June). An Rás Mór (“The Big Race”) appeals to a wide range of rowers and paddlers from across Ireland and beyond. This year we are welcoming nearly 500 participants to Cork. We have crews coming in from Scotland, Whales, England, the Netherlands, Luxemburg, Malta, Germany and the United States. Participants will race over one of our four course distances: the 28km Ocean Course, 22km City Course, 13km Monkstown Course and the 4km Youth Course – all finishing to a warm welcome in Cork’s city centre at Lapp’s Quay.

Spectators can catch the race at various vantage points along the course. Join the action on the Promenade in Cobh with Cobh Animation Team, live commentary, a DJ and lots of fun! Head to Blackrock Pier as Meitheal Mara’s youth crews join the Ocean to City fleet for the final 4.5km race to the finish line. Cheer on our young boat builders as they row their colourful currachs up the Lee. With pre-race tunes by the Shandon Ukulele Ensemble and Friends from 2pm. Immerse yourself in the colour and excitement of the finish line at Lapp’s Quay in Cork City and cheer on the Ocean to City participants as they complete this spectacular and gruelling race. With live commentary from Cork’s 96FM, food, entertainment, live music and much more it will be something not to miss!

Over 300 volunteers are needed to deliver what is Cork Harbour’s largest annual event in a variety of roles, and with just a few days to go until race day Organisers; Meitheal Mara are keen to spread the word. Volunteers can be part of the buzz at the finish line in Cork City as a Steward, or they can join the Shore-Safety Teams along Cork Harbour. People are also needed to help 100 tired paddlers by giving them a hand lifting their kayaks and boats out of the water at the finish line, and to assist with Finish Line setup as part of the event’s Production Team. If you would like to volunteer contact info@corkharbourfestival.com

“Celebrating both traditional boats and the more competitive contemporary craft, An Rás Mór is much more than just a race… it is a test of endurance, a personal challenge and a shared effort”.