Families get a chance to test their football skills on the golf course

10 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC is inviting families to take part in a fun day out in which they will test their football skills on a golf course.

This is the first year that the club has hosted the Family FootGolf Day which is aiming to raise funds for the Academy. The event is taking place on Friday, June 14th at Cork’s only FootGolf course located just outside Kinsale.

Anthony O’Sullivan, Commercial Director at Cork City FC said; “This is a great opportunity to get the family together for a fun event which is suitable for all ages. The FootGolf course is in a beautiful location and the clubhouse offers snacks, pizzas and drinks which can be enjoyed after the 18-holes. I hope lots of families can join us on the day and help raise much needed funds for the Cork City FC Academy.”

Liam Kearney is Head of the Cork City FC Academy and added; “The Cork City FC Academy is really appreciative of all the support we receive from the public which enables our young players to prepare for a career in football. The weekly coaching sessions help to build confidence and resilience in each of the aspiring players and we hope to be in a position to continue that into the future.”

The Family FootGolf Day is €80 for a team of four. To book a tee time email anthony@corkcityfc.ie or phone 083 031 7834.

The event is open from 9.00am with the last tee off at 6.50pm. There are great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.