Labour’s Laura Harmon Elected to City Council to represent the City South West Area

10 June 2024

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

Laura Harmon has been elected for Labour in the Cork City South West Local Electoral Area (LEA)

Laura Harmon said: ‘‘I am honoured to have won the seat back for Labour in the Cork City South West ward. Labour has not had representation in this area for a decade and it has been even longer for Ballincollig.

It’s been a privilege to meet thousands of people across Bishopstown, Glasheen, Togher and Ballincollig over the last year when canvassing. I will work hard to represent the whole ward area. tackling derelict properties, footpath and road repairs and supporting community groups will be top of my agenda on the Council.”

Harmon placed fourth on the first count with 1240 votes and she won the fifth seat with 1986 votes in the seven seater. She was the only woman elected in Cork City South West and one of just five women elected to the City Council.

Who is Laura Harmon?

