Cork winners at An Taisce Green Schools Water Awards

13 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Students from Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin, Glanmire Community College, and Regina Mundi College Ballinlough, were among the inspirational prize winners at the annual An Taisce Green Schools Water Awards.

Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin were the Regional Water School Of The Year winners, Glanmire Community College carried off the equivalent distinction for secondary schools. Also representing Glanmire College was the artistic Nikola Mis who won the regional prize in the poster competition, Rachel, Rhian, and Rebecca from Regina Mundi College received a National Runners up award for their entertaining and informative video at the Dublin ceremony.

Uisce Éireann’s Geoffrey Bourke, who presented the awards alongside An Taisce’s Cathy Baxer was in awe of the students’ creativity and imagination.

“Those of us lucky enough to be in attendance could not help but be inspired by the children’s stories of how they worked together to protect the valuable water resource and how they inspired their communities to use less water. They are a great example to us all.”

The annual event marks the eleventh year of Uisce Éireann’s sponsorship of An Taisce’s Green-Schools programme which supports schools working to gain a Green Flag under the water theme. Throughout the current academic year, An Taisce has been engaging directly with 519 schools on the Water Flag, working with 142,820 students and 12,857 teachers across the country.

Cathy Baxter said: “it’s a privilege to be involved in these awards as they celebrate so much creativity and highlight the wide variety of ways we can create awareness and take action. Huge credit and thanks to all the participating students, teachers and schools. Uisce Éireann have helped us create a world-class water education programme that benefits us all and I want to acknowledge their long-term support.”

The Green-Schools water theme is a grassroots sponsorship that aims to foster awareness and understanding of a range of activities, tailored to students at both primary level and secondary level. In addition to developing awareness around water conservation the sponsorship incorporates wider engagement around stewardship of our water resources, including raising awareness of the impacts of wastewater on inland and coastal waterways.

For more information on the sponsorship and how we support it, please visit https://www.water.ie/conservation/water-education-in-school/green-schools/