Cllr Shane O’Callaghan wants to run for Fine Gael in Cork South Central in General Election

13 June 2024

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

Newly re-elected Fine Gael Cork City Councillor Shane O’Callaghan has confirmed that he intends to seek the party’s nomination to run in the forthcoming General Election in Cork South Central.

Cllr O’Callaghan, who recently topped the poll and was elected on the first count in the Cork City South Central Local Electoral Area says that he is ready to win a seat for Fine Gael in what will be a key constituency for the party.

“I believe that I can win a seat for Fine Gael in Cork South Central in the General Election. I was the first Fine Gael candidate ever to top the poll in my Local Electoral Area last week. My strong track record as a hard-working public representative who has delivered locally along with a tireless election campaign delivered a very strong performance in the Local Election”.

O’Callaghan increased the Fine Gael vote by 50% in the Cork City South Central Local Electoral Area whereas in every other Electoral Area in the Constituency the Fine Gael vote either remained static or decreased.

O’Callaghan, who is also a practicing Barrister, believes that it is important that the new energy that new Fine Gael leader Simon Harris has brought to the party is also harnessed in Cork with new, fresh faces.

“An Taoiseach, Simon Harris TD has given our party a renewed energy and vigour at a national level. I believe that it is essential that Fine Gael now offers the electorate of Cork South Central a fresh, new candidate with the same energy who can work hard and deliver for Cork, both locally and nationally” he concluded.