Backing track for “The Spark” by Kabin Crew & Lisdoonvarna Crew

13 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

If you’ve been on TikTok on Instagram you will have heard a catchy tune.

The backing track is available online its entitled “Drum & Bass Type Beat – “TITAN” | Chase & Status UK DnB | Prod. PapaPedro Beats”

Young rappers from The Kabin Studio in Cork & Lisdoonvarna teamed up to make a belter for Cruinniú na nÓg, the national day of celebrating youth creativity.

Songwriting, rap & recording workshops by Garry McCarthy @gmcbeats & @thekabinstudio as part of the @rhymeisland initiative

Beat by @papapedrobeats

Video shot & edited by Seán Downey @swaniguess

A Huge thank you to Caoimhe, Jackie, Rosaleen, Alex, Aaron, Mark, Katie, Róisín, Sophie, Stacey and Claire, the wider Kabin/Lisdoonvarna team, The Kabin Youth Council and the families for all their help and assistance in bringing the song & video to life 🔥

LYRICS

Think you can stop what we do, I doubt it (Doubt it!)

We got the energy, we’ll tell you all about it (Bout it!)

I searched for my spark and I found it (Found it!)

Everybody in the crowd start bouncing

X2

Verse 1

Making bangers at a young age (Bangers!)

My pen setting fire to the page (Fire!)

I will show you how to rock that stage

Listen to this in the car you’ll be getting road rage (🚗)

Listen up ‘cos what we do everyday is daycent (Daycent!)

Kabin Crew won’t stop on top of every playlist (Boom!)

If we see a dream you know we’re gonna chase it (Yeah!)

So get over any fear you have just face it (Go on kid!)

That’s my passion and I couldn’t live without it (No!)

You can do it like we do it, don’t doubt it (Go!)

Any obstacle we find a way around it

If you’re proud of who you are and what you do, shout it!

Chorus

Think u can stop what we do i doubt it (Doubt it)

We got the energy we’ll tell ya all about it (Bout it)

I searched for my spark and i found it (Found it)

Everybody in the crowd start bouncin

X2

Verse 2

Grooving through my town,people be like who are they? (Who?)

Moving to my music yeah that gets me through the day (woo!)

I create my own way feeling super slay (Slay)

Express my art that’s how i communicate

In my imagination, never feeling out of place (No!)

Blast off like a rocket up to outer space (Zoom!)

Living large reaching for the stars

Let them all know us kids are in charge! (That’s right!)

Feeling awesome anytime I rap (When I rap!)

Thoughts blossom when I’m on a track

Spittin bars top class full of energy no cap (No cap!)

Cruinniú na nÓg Rhyme Islands on the map (map!)

Chorus

Think u can stop what we do i doubt it (Doubt it)

We got the energy we’ll tell ya all about it (Bout it)

I searched for my spark and i found it (Found it)

Everybody in the crowd start bouncin

X2