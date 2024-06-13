Backing track for “The Spark” by Kabin Crew & Lisdoonvarna Crew

13 June 2024
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
If you’ve been on TikTok on Instagram you will have heard a catchy tune.
The backing track is available online its entitled “Drum & Bass Type Beat – “TITAN” | Chase & Status UK DnB | Prod. PapaPedro Beats”
Young rappers from The Kabin Studio in Cork & Lisdoonvarna teamed up to make a belter for Cruinniú na nÓg, the national day of celebrating youth creativity.
Songwriting, rap & recording workshops by Garry McCarthy @gmcbeats & @thekabinstudio as part of the @rhymeisland initiative
Beat by @papapedrobeats
Video shot & edited by Seán Downey @swaniguess
A Huge thank you to Caoimhe, Jackie, Rosaleen, Alex, Aaron, Mark, Katie, Róisín, Sophie, Stacey and Claire, the wider Kabin/Lisdoonvarna team, The Kabin Youth Council and the families for all their help and assistance in bringing the song & video to life 🔥
LYRICS
Think you can stop what we do, I doubt it (Doubt it!)
We got the energy, we’ll tell you all about it (Bout it!)
I searched for my spark and I found it (Found it!)
Everybody in the crowd start bouncing
X2
Verse 1
Making bangers at a young age (Bangers!)
My pen setting fire to the page (Fire!)
I will show you how to rock that stage
Listen to this in the car you’ll be getting road rage (🚗)
Listen up ‘cos what we do everyday is daycent (Daycent!)
Kabin Crew won’t stop on top of every playlist (Boom!)
If we see a dream you know we’re gonna chase it (Yeah!)
So get over any fear you have just face it (Go on kid!)
That’s my passion and I couldn’t live without it (No!)
You can do it like we do it, don’t doubt it (Go!)
Any obstacle we find a way around it
If you’re proud of who you are and what you do, shout it!
Chorus
Think u can stop what we do i doubt it (Doubt it)
We got the energy we’ll tell ya all about it (Bout it)
I searched for my spark and i found it (Found it)
Everybody in the crowd start bouncin
X2
Verse 2
Grooving through my town,people be like who are they? (Who?)
Moving to my music yeah that gets me through the day (woo!)
I create my own way feeling super slay (Slay)
Express my art that’s how i communicate
In my imagination, never feeling out of place (No!)
Blast off like a rocket up to outer space (Zoom!)
Living large reaching for the stars
Let them all know us kids are in charge! (That’s right!)
Feeling awesome anytime I rap (When I rap!)
Thoughts blossom when I’m on a track
Spittin bars top class full of energy no cap (No cap!)
Cruinniú na nÓg Rhyme Islands on the map (map!)
Chorus
Think u can stop what we do i doubt it (Doubt it)
We got the energy we’ll tell ya all about it (Bout it)
I searched for my spark and i found it (Found it)
Everybody in the crowd start bouncin
X2