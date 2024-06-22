15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
22nd June, 2024

Born in the USA: Cork’s new Lord Mayor is Green Party Cllr Dan Boyle

22 June 2024
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

New Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor secure place in history books

Cork City Councillors have elected – from within their own number – the Lord Mayor for the coming 12 months.

Dan Boyle was born in Chicago USA in the early 1960s. He made history in 1991 when he became the first Green Party Cllr in the Local Authority. Now, he has made history again as the first Green Party Lord Mayor there. Dan Boyle has an impressive CV which includes being a TD for Cork South Central, and a Senator.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Lord Mayor, is also history making. First-time Cllr Honore Kamegni is the first black person to be elected to Cork City Council. He arrived in Ireland seeking asylum from Cameroon in 2002. He has worked in Douglas/Rochestown as a postman. That position assisted his election because he was a familiar face to many residents of the southside. He stated he has been campaigning since before last summer, and he aimed to visit every home in the area.

Newly elected Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Dan Boyle with his daughter Saoirse Boyle and granddaughter Liamhain Hurley Wise after his election at the City Hall, Cork, Ireland. Picture: David Creedon

Cllr. Dan Boyle of the Green Party receives the chain of office from outgoing Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy (Ind). Picture: David Creedon

Newley installed Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Homore Kamegni with his wife Viviane after his election to office at the City Hall, Cork, Ireland. Picture: David Creedon

AREA: CORK CITY, CLIMATE CHANGE / ENVIRONMENT, GREEN PARTY, NEWS, POLITICS
New Mayor of County Cork is Cllr Joe Carroll of Fianna Fail
Previous Post
Lucky Cork winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bonds
Next Post