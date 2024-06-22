Born in the USA: Cork’s new Lord Mayor is Green Party Cllr Dan Boyle

22 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

New Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor secure place in history books

Cork City Councillors have elected – from within their own number – the Lord Mayor for the coming 12 months.

Dan Boyle was born in Chicago USA in the early 1960s. He made history in 1991 when he became the first Green Party Cllr in the Local Authority. Now, he has made history again as the first Green Party Lord Mayor there. Dan Boyle has an impressive CV which includes being a TD for Cork South Central, and a Senator.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Lord Mayor, is also history making. First-time Cllr Honore Kamegni is the first black person to be elected to Cork City Council. He arrived in Ireland seeking asylum from Cameroon in 2002. He has worked in Douglas/Rochestown as a postman. That position assisted his election because he was a familiar face to many residents of the southside. He stated he has been campaigning since before last summer, and he aimed to visit every home in the area.