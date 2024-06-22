New Mayor of County Cork is Cllr Joe Carroll of Fianna Fail

Councillor Joe Carroll has been elected as the new Mayor of the County of Cork. He was nominated by FF Councillor Seamus McGrath and seconded by Independent Councillor Alan Coleman.

The Fianna Fail member was first elected to Cork County Council in June 2004 representing the Skibbereen – West Cork local electoral area and began his career in politics in 1999 when he was elected to Skibbereen Town Council.

Mayor Carroll was born and raised in Dunmanway and has lived in Skibbereen for most of his life with his wife Sheila and their family. He previously worked as a bus driver with CIE and as a publican.

In taking up the position, Mayor Carroll thanked his family and expressed his pride in assuming the role of Mayor at the start of the new five-year Council term.