West Cork Literary Festival begins

11 July 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

West Cork Literary Festival takes place at various Locations, Bantry, West Cork – 12th to 19 July 2024

This year’s West Cork Literary Festival is almost upon us and the festival will run from 12th to 19th July. There has been a huge response to this year’s line-up with several events already heavily booked and sold out. But there is still so much to see with free events taking part in Bantry Library and Bantry Bookshop and a series of free events for children and families across the week.

Tickets are still available for big names including Booker Prize winner Paul Lynch, Anne Enright, and David Nicholls, Laureate for Irish Fiction Colm Tóibín, multi-award winning poet, Jason Allen-Paisant, Pulitzer Prize winner Hisham Matar, best-selling crime writers Andrea Mara, Shari Lapena, and Nita Prose, Palestinian author Adania Shibli, Jan Carson, Mark O’Connell, Paula Meehan, Irvine Welsh, Emer Martin, Sinéad Gleeson and many more.

The festival opens on Friday 12th July with two events – a reading by Caleb Azumah Nelson and Rónán Hession followed by Nuala O’Connor with her new novel Seaborne. Come to Bantry and you won’t be disappointed.

For the full line-up see www.westcorkmusic.ie/LFProgramme