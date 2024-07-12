Dairygold appoint Douglas man Michael Harte, originally from Timoleague, as new Chief Executive

12 July 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Board of Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited has appointed Interim Chief Executive, Michael Harte, as the Society’s new Chief Executive. Michael has been a critical member of Dairygold’s Senior Leadership Team since his appointment as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 2006. His expertise, influence and decision-making have significantly contributed to the development and implementation of the Society’s strategies during this period.

Michael, a Fellow Chartered Management Accountant, joined Dairygold in 1989, after graduating from the University of Limerick with a degree in Business Studies (Finance & Law). Prior to becoming CFO, he held various senior Finance roles in the organisation. As CFO, Michael oversaw the Society’s growth and transformation, including the planning of the significant capital investment and financing of Dairygold’s Post-Quota expansion, which has significantly benefitted the Society and its Members, over the last decade.

Throughout his career at Dairygold, Michael has collaborated closely with internal and external stakeholders, demonstrating a deep understanding of the organisation, its Members, Suppliers, Employees, Customers, and Business Partners.

Welcoming Michael’s appointment, Dairygold Chairperson, Seán O’Brien said:

“I am very pleased that we are in a position to appoint someone of Michael’s calibre as Chief Executive. Michael has extensive knowledge and experience of Dairygold and the Industry. He is a trusted leader who has demonstrated excellent leadership and negotiation skills, as well as having a collaborative partnership approach, which makes him ideally suited for the role. His commercial and operational acumen has seen him consistently deliver strong financial performances, and achieve strategic objectives, including acquisitions, which have helped contribute to the Society’s significant growth, with its Turnover tripling from approximately €0.5 billion in 2006, to €1.5 billion today.

Michael is someone with a passion for the co-operative ethos, which underpins Dairygold’s strategic purpose and I’m confident that he has the attributes and capabilities to lead the organisation, to deliver on its strategic objectives, ensuring the continued sustainable success for the Society’s Members, Employees and other stakeholders. On behalf of the Dairygold Board, our General and Regional Committees, our Shareholders and Employees, I congratulate Michael on his appointment as Dairygold Chief Executive and wish him every success in his new role.”

Commenting on his appointment Michael Harte said:

“It is a huge honour for me to be appointed as Chief Executive of Dairygold, a strong, well-invested and globally competitive business. It is an exciting time to take on the role, as the industry faces opportunities and challenges, from which we must maximise the sustainable returns for all stakeholders. In addition, I am committed to realising the full potential of Dairygold’s Health and Nutrition Business, following the acquisition of Vita Actives in 2023. I am looking forward to working with the Board, the Committees, our Members, our Senior Leadership Team, and all Employees to deliver on our strategic ambitions, to create value for our farming families across Munster and all our stakeholders.”

Michael, who is from a farming background in Timoleague, West Cork, lives in Douglas, Cork, with his wife Jane. He has three adult children. He is also a Board Member of the Cork Chamber of Commerce and a Member of the Cork GAA Audit and Risk Committee.