Cork Podcast Festival is back at Cork Opera House

28 July 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Podcast Festival returns this September for a celebration of some of the best and most captivating podcasts in Ireland. This year’s programme features a diverse lineup of thought-provoking shows, engaging discussions, comedy gold and intimate live recordings. Cork Opera House will host a number of podcasters during the festival, including Blindboy, Left On Read, Young Hot Guys, Keep It Tight, Conversations with Cornelius, and The Rebel Army Podcast.

The first show to kick off the festival is Conversations with Cornelius with Chris Kent. Comedians Cornelius O’Sulivan and Chris Kent perform a show where they discuss everything that matters to them and some things that don’t matter at all; fatherhood, comedy, marriage, conspiracy theories, the GAA and more.

It’s followed by The Rebel Army Podcast Live, celebrating the 40th anniversary of Cork City FC and includes legends of the club interviewed by Stephen Ryan and Aaron Howey. It promises an unforgettable evening filled with nostalgia, live interviews, and fan interactions, honouring four decades of football history and community spirit.

Julie Haynes of Twins N’ Me and Brenda Dennehy of Brenda’s Bits bring you the Left on Read podcast, a fun and informative show that explores the world of online dating, where they offer insights and tips on everything from creating a profile to navigating the first date, while also sharing their own experiences. Never afraid to laugh at themselves, the hopeless romantics share their disaster dates and dilemmas after being left on read more times than they’d want to admit

Shane Daniel Byrne, Tony Cantwell and Killian Sundermann are the Young Hot Guys podcast. Three of the most exciting comedians in Ireland at the moment, blending surreal humour with keen observations. Meanwhile, stand-up comedians Deirdre O’Kane and Emma Doran discuss what delights them, bewilders them, enrages them, and everything in between in the Keep it Tight podcast.

Finally, closing the festival is The Blindboy Podcast. Outspoken, informed and empathetic, Blindboy engages his audience with an unusual touch of realism. Through this hugely popular and innovative podcast, Blindboy does not only indoctrinates mental health issues but reaches further into a wide spectrum of current topics, including gun laws, feminism, racism or history.

Tickets available from corkpodcastfestival.ie and corkoperahouse.ie