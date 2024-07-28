28 July 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Craft Month has unveiled its action-packed programme for 2024, celebrating 15 years of championing local craft with up to 80 vibrant events ranging from craft exhibitions to interactive pop-ups; family-friendly workshops to inspiring demonstrations. Over 20,000 people are expected to attend the month-long celebration, which kicks off on 28 July with a Launch Party at the Cork Craft & Design shop in St. Patrick’s Woollen Mills, Douglas. The full schedule of events — 40% of which are free — will be available to view and book at corkcraftanddesign.com.

Running from 28 July to 31 August, Cork Craft Month 2024 boasts participation from over 77 talented craft makers and offers a selection of 78 events across 12distinctive venues, including Greywood Arts Creative Hub in Killeagh, Kilcoe Studios in Ballydehob, Blackwater Valley Makers in Fermoy, and both Benchspace and the National Sculpture Factory in Cork city. Over 66% of events are family-friendly, ranging from making your own wooden toy with Michael Whyte of Ro Óg (8 August) to Children’s Craft Clubs on Fridays and Saturdays throughout August in Kilcoe Studios.

Speaking on the programme launch, Ava Hayes, Cork Craft Month Festival Director said: “2024 represents a landmark year for us as we celebrate the 15th anniversary of Cork Craft Month. This festival is a fun and interactive occasion for the entire family — from toddlers to teens, parents to grandparents. Our programme is curated to emphasise the connection between traditional and contemporary crafting, inspiring the next generation of makers,

and supporting local communities. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed to making Cork Craft Month 2024 a reality through their dedication, financial support, and recognition.”

Key highlights along with the Launch Party, which will have a craft fair, live craft demos, food and music, include Glimmers 15th Annual Members Showcase Exhibition at the James O’Neill Building, Kinsale (2-31 August), showcasing the work of 20 Cork Craft & Design members, working across various disciplines and drawing inspiration from the exhibition’s coastal location. There will also be a mini showcase, Reverie, at the Lewis Glucksman Gallery at UCC (6-31 August), displaying pieces that evoke a sense of dreamy contemplation, fantasy and deep thought.

The EMERGE New Makers Exhibition at The Gallery at No 46. Grand Parade (3-24 August) celebrates the work of graduating makers.

Chair of the Cork Craft & Design Board, Mary Palmer said: “As a social enterprise, supporting new makers and designers is fundamental to our ethos. The EMERGE exhibition has become a key element of this support with a substantial award sponsored by the Friends of the Crawford Gallery in association with The

Cork Educational Training Board and Benchspace. This kind of support is instrumental to the confidence and development of new craft and design enterprises which are vital in our local communities.”

The Past Present – Future Perfect Exhibition – will be at the National Design & Craft Gallery, Kilkenny (10 August – 31 October); exploring traditional and contemporary local craft in celebration of Cork Craft & Designs talented membership. Cork Craft & Design was selected by the Design & Craft Council to have an exhibition in the space.

The Blackwater Valley Makers in Fermoy will hold a Demo Day (17 August), with demonstrations to include felting, woodwork, and slip-casting techniques. Ceramicist Orla O Visual will hold a workshop on creating your own masterpiece in porcelain (15 August); quilter and textile artist Mary Palmer will concentrate on the basic skills used for free motion quilting (18 August); and there will be lino printing for beginners with artist John Bastow (9 August).

Mary Palmer added: “Our members come from a myriad of backgrounds and employ an extraordinary range of materials and techniques. Cork Craft Month offers a rare opportunity to witness and engage with the processes behind these exquisite crafts, from carving and spinning to stitching and firing. It’s a chance to connect with the artistry that goes into every handcrafted item.”

Cork Craft Month is supported by the Local Enterprise Office, Design & Crafts Council Ireland, Cork City Council, Cork County Council, Cork Education and Training Board, Creative Ireland, Failte Ireland, The Heritage Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Cork Craft Month will also be implementing ‘Green Our Festival’ initiatives for the duration of the festival, in partnership with Fáilte Ireland and Cork County

Council’s Local Festival Fund 2024. These will include promoting more sustainable travel options such as walking, cycling and public transport, reducing waste and working on creating positive habits. Vegans and vegetarians will also be better catered for with more menu options at events.

Visit corkcraftanddesign.com or follow Cork Craft Month on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use the hashtag #corkcraftmonth2024.