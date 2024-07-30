JBA Consulting Ireland opens office on South Mall, Cork City Centre

30 July 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

JBA Consulting Ireland is excited to announce that it has invested in opening two new offices in Cork 3rd Floor, 12 South Mall, Cork, T12 RD43) and Dublin. As a leading water, environmental, landscape design, engineering and risk management consultancy, JBA Consulting supports clients to adapt and build resilience to climate change, in Ireland and around the world.

Crucially the two new offices are situated on excellent public transport networks, creating far better connections to clients, colleagues and visitors, while supporting JBA’s wider sustainability ambitions to achieve net zero by 2040.

The two new office spaces also provide extra capacity to accommodate JBA Consulting’s expansion plans. The new Cork office joins existing offices based in Limerick and Dublin – and with space for up to 6 people, it is the new base for colleagues in the Cork area.

JBA’s Dublin office has relocated to a new strategic city centre location with exceptional access to public transport connections, alongside the additional space for growing teams.

Managing Director, Bernadette O’Connell comments:

“It’s an exciting time to be part of JBA Consulting Ireland – our teams are growing and so are our offices! With a wide portfolio of projects across the flood risk and water management sectors, our new office locations reinforce our commitment to exceptional client service. They also reflect our growing teams, and with the recent appointments of Kate de Smeth, Frank O’Connell, and Simon Kovacevic to work on projects in Ireland, Europe and internationally, our service offering is going from strength to strength.”