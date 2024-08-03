15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
3rd August, 2024

Bus Eireann’s “Expressway” brand is to sponsor charity cycle Tour De Munster 2024

3 August 2024
By Tom Collins
Pictured in Killarney at the announcement that Expressway is to sponsor Tour De Munster 2024 are, Cyclist Denis Cronin, Fiona Connolly, Mike Moloney and Pat Ryan from Bus Eireann, Brian Heffernan. Glenbeigh, Siobhan Looney, Killarney, Clare Adams and Siobhan Walsh from Down Syndrome Kerry, Emily and Dan Scannell, Rylane, Cork.
Photo Don MacMonagle

The Tour de Munster event, which started in 2001, raises much needed funds for Down Syndrome Ireland and other worthy charities, and runs from 8-11th August. Further info on the event can be found at tourdemunster.com. Expressway services are committed to delivering for those with additional needs across the region and across the country.

