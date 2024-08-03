Bus Eireann’s “Expressway” brand is to sponsor charity cycle Tour De Munster 2024

3 August 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Tour de Munster event, which started in 2001, raises much needed funds for Down Syndrome Ireland and other worthy charities, and runs from 8-11th August. Further info on the event can be found at tourdemunster.com. Expressway services are committed to delivering for those with additional needs across the region and across the country.

