JOBS: FRS rebrands as “FRS Co-Op”

4 August 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

FRS, the multimillion euro social enterprise co-operative, which maintains a strong presence in Cork, has rebranded as FRS Co-Op. The group, which employs approximately 250 people in Cork, includes several nationally renowned businesses, working across employment, fencing, government and training.

FRS Recruitment and WrkWrk, the temporary employment service, operate from an office in Distillery Lane in Midleton, while FRS Farm Services and FRS Fencing have premises in Bandon, Kanturk and Midleton. Turas Nua also runs offices in Cork City, Bandon, Bantry, Clonakilty, Fermoy, Kinsale, Macroom, Mallow, Midleton and Skibbereen. Other FRS businesses active in Cork include FRS Training, FRS Contract Services and Herdwatch, the leading farm management app.

On a national basis, FRS Co-Op employs 2,000 people across the group and has a turnover of circa €100 million. Originally founded in 1980 as National Co-op Farm Relief Services (NCFRS), it has since grown its operations in Cork and around the country, being active all across Ireland.

Speaking about the rebrand, Colin Donnery, Group CEO of FRS Co-Op said, “We want all customers, clients, colleagues, friends and stakeholders in Cork to know about our new name and what it represents. Since it was formed in 1980, co-operation with our colleagues and neighbours has been central to everything we do in FRS. We’ve always had deep roots in our local communities, in Cork and anywhere else that we are active. We know that we grow better together, a belief that is ingrained in everything we do. That is why we wanted the co-op aspect of our business to be more prominent in our new branding.

“As we look to the future of the business, those ideals will continue to be our key strength. Our mix of local and national experts, combined with an eye on innovation, allow us to work effectively with communities we live in and the businesses we work with, both in Cork and further afield. Whether it is through recruitment and employment support, through training, through innovative agri technologies or services, we believe FRS Co-Op is a business which exists to make a difference. A positive difference to the lives of those who work for us, who work with us and to the communities in which we all live. As we move forward under our new FRS Co-Op brand, we expect to see those contributions shine through even brighter in the years ahead.

“We also will continue to provide all the services we have up to now. FRS Farm Services will continue to help more than 2,000 farms around the country, including many in Cork, every day. FRS Fencing, Ireland’s leading fencing provider delivered 2.5 million metres of fencing for their customers last year and will continue to support farms, homes and businesses across the county and around the country. Turas Nua will continue working to help the unemployed in Cork to find jobs. And we will continue to build the expertise and support offered through FRS Training, FRS Recruitment, FRS Contract Services, WrkWrk, Herdwatch and more.

“This is an exciting time for FRS Co-Op in Cork and beyond as we look to build on the considerable achievements we’ve made over the last 40+ years, knowing that our strength has always been the relationships and connections we’ve made in Cork and beyond. We know we can get more done by working together and growing together with our colleagues, our customers and our communities in Cork and across Ireland. It’s what we’ve always done. It’s the FRS Co-Op way,” Mr. Donnery concluded.