3rd August, 2024

‘Tour de Munster’ charity cycle 2024

3 August 2024
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Cycle starts and finishes at Silversprings Hotel

The 24th Tour de Munster charity cycle is right around the corner and excitement is building as over 100 amateur cyclists are adding the finishing touches to their training preparations for this year’s Tour. They are gearing up to tackle an epic 600km of Munster’s challenging roads across the six counties of Munster from August 8th to 11th. The Tour aims to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI).

A photo from the archive, or the Patricks Hill stretch, a very steep hill in Cork City!

This year’s Tour marks a significant occasion as the renowned charity cycle will contribute to the national charity for its 15th consecutive year. Since its inception in 2000, the Tour de Munster has raised a staggering €5 million for DSI. The vital funds raised have a significant impact on the lives and development of children and adults with Down syndrome across the Munster region.

Sean Kelly, cycling legend and long standing supporter of Tour de Munster will take part in the four-day expedition pedalling through Munster’s cities, towns and villages in the quest to help to provide crucial support and services offered by DSI Munster branches to their members. Although the journey is demanding, the cyclists are united by their common goal of raising essential funds and awareness for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

2024’s Tour will be kicking off from The English Market on Grand Parade in Cork City on Thursday, 8th August, will return to Cork to see cyclists finish up by taking on the demanding but iconic heights of St. Patrick’s Hill on Sunday, 11th August. 

Speaking ahead of this year’s tour, Paul Sheridan who established Tour de Munster said: “Admiration runs high for those participating in and supporting the cycle. These cyclists commit months to training and fundraising for this annual event, which tests the endurance of even the most dedicated amateurs. Public support is vital, creating an uplifting atmosphere that motivates cyclists every mile of the way. With all donations directly benefiting the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland, we urge the people of Munster to dig deep, show up in support, and help raise essential funds for this important cause from August 8th to 11th.”

Speaking ahead of this year’s Tour, Tara Casserly, Chairperson of Down Syndrome Cork- Field of Dreams branch, said: “We are so excited to kick off this year’s Tour de Munster and can’t wait to see all the cyclists coming up Patrick’s Hill as they finish. This event is something we all look forward to in Down Syndrome Cork- Field of Dreams, it brings together cyclists and supporters for a cause that deeply impacts our members. The funds raised are crucial for providing essential services and support. We wish all the participants a fantastic and safe journey and look forward to cheering them on.”

Clare FM, Tipp FM, WLR FM, Red FM, SPIN South West and Pure Radio are the Official Media Partners of Tour de Munster 2024.

To donate to this year’s Tour de Munster, https://www.idonate.ie/event/tdm24.

For more information on the Tour de Munster visit www.tourdemunster.com, find it on Facebook, or follow the tour on Twitter @TourDeMunster.

For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland see www.downsyndrome.ie.

2024 Tour de Munster Route

Stage 1: Cork – Killaloe

Thursday, August 8th, 2024
Km   Arrive Depart
0 Cork (Clayton Silversprings Hotel) 7:30am 8:10am
3 Cork (Grand Depart: English Market, Grand Parade) 8:25am 9:00am
30 Midleton(toilet stop: My Place, SuperValu refreshments) 10:15am 10:30am
55 Tallow 11:30am 11:30pm
65 Lismore (SuperValu refreshments) 12:00pm 12:20pm
87 Clogheen (Tipp DSI Pasta & Pastries: Clogheen Community Hall) 1:15pm 2:00pm
100 Cahir 2:30pm 2:30pm
125 Tipperary 3:30pm 3:30pm
128 Ballykisteen (Lunch) 3:40pm 4:30pm
160 Limerick (King John’s Castle) 5:50pm 6:20pm
166 Barry’s Cross 6:35pm 6:35pm
185 Killaloe (Lakeside Hotel) 7:15pm  
Stage 2: Killaloe – Tralee

Friday, August 9th, 2024
0 Killaloe   9:00am
17 Tuamgraney 9:45am 9:45am
50 Ennis (tea/coffee: Temple Gate Hotel) 11:30am 12:00pm
75 Kildysart 1:00pm 1:00pm
101 Kilimer (Ferry – Lunch on Board) 2:00pm 2:00pm
104 Tarbert 2:20pm 2:20pm
125 Listowel ( tea/coffee & scone: Christy’s pub) 3:10pm 3:40pm
153 Tralee (The Mall followed by Manor West Retail Park) 4:40pm 5:10pm
150 Tralee (The Rose Hotel) 5:30pm  
Stage 3: Tralee – Kenmare

Saturday, August 10th, 2024
0 Tralee (Easy-Riders 9:00, Bus: 9:25, Pretenders: 9:45 Contenders:10am)   9:30am
27 Stradbally 10:30am 10:30am
47 Dingle (lap of town before Lunch: Skellig Hotel 066 9150200) 11:30pm 12:15pm
91 Castlemaine (refreshments: N70/R561 junction) 1:45pm 2:00pm
94 Milltown 2:10pm 2:10pm
112 Aghadoe Heights 2:55pm 3:05pm
114 Killarney (break: Deenagh lodge) 3:15pm 3:45pm
147 Kenmare (Lap of town and Brook Lane Hotel) 4:15pm  
Stage 4: Kenmare – Cork

Sunday, August 11th, 2024
0 Kenmare   9:30am
27 Glengarriff (tea/coffee & scone : The Maple Leaf Bar) 10:30am 11:00am
39 Ballylickey 11:30pm 11:30pm
59 Gouganebarra (lunch) 12:30pm 1:30pm
75 Inchigeela 2:00pm 2:00pm
90 Macroom 2:45pm 2:45pm
  Lissarda (break) 3:15pm 3:35pm
133 Cork (Clayton Silversprings Hotel Fort William carpark) 5:00pm  
  DS Cork Field of Dreams: Post-Tour Reception 6:00pm  

 

AREA: CORK CITY, AREA: NORTH CORK, ENTERTAINMENT, HEALTH, SPORT
