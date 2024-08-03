‘Tour de Munster’ charity cycle 2024

3 August 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cycle starts and finishes at Silversprings Hotel

The 24th Tour de Munster charity cycle is right around the corner and excitement is building as over 100 amateur cyclists are adding the finishing touches to their training preparations for this year’s Tour. They are gearing up to tackle an epic 600km of Munster’s challenging roads across the six counties of Munster from August 8th to 11th. The Tour aims to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI).

This year’s Tour marks a significant occasion as the renowned charity cycle will contribute to the national charity for its 15th consecutive year. Since its inception in 2000, the Tour de Munster has raised a staggering €5 million for DSI. The vital funds raised have a significant impact on the lives and development of children and adults with Down syndrome across the Munster region.

Sean Kelly, cycling legend and long standing supporter of Tour de Munster will take part in the four-day expedition pedalling through Munster’s cities, towns and villages in the quest to help to provide crucial support and services offered by DSI Munster branches to their members. Although the journey is demanding, the cyclists are united by their common goal of raising essential funds and awareness for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

2024’s Tour will be kicking off from The English Market on Grand Parade in Cork City on Thursday, 8th August, will return to Cork to see cyclists finish up by taking on the demanding but iconic heights of St. Patrick’s Hill on Sunday, 11th August.

Speaking ahead of this year’s tour, Paul Sheridan who established Tour de Munster said: “Admiration runs high for those participating in and supporting the cycle. These cyclists commit months to training and fundraising for this annual event, which tests the endurance of even the most dedicated amateurs. Public support is vital, creating an uplifting atmosphere that motivates cyclists every mile of the way. With all donations directly benefiting the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland, we urge the people of Munster to dig deep, show up in support, and help raise essential funds for this important cause from August 8th to 11th.”

Speaking ahead of this year’s Tour, Tara Casserly, Chairperson of Down Syndrome Cork- Field of Dreams branch, said: “We are so excited to kick off this year’s Tour de Munster and can’t wait to see all the cyclists coming up Patrick’s Hill as they finish. This event is something we all look forward to in Down Syndrome Cork- Field of Dreams, it brings together cyclists and supporters for a cause that deeply impacts our members. The funds raised are crucial for providing essential services and support. We wish all the participants a fantastic and safe journey and look forward to cheering them on.”

Clare FM, Tipp FM, WLR FM, Red FM, SPIN South West and Pure Radio are the Official Media Partners of Tour de Munster 2024.

To donate to this year’s Tour de Munster, https://www.idonate.ie/event/tdm24.

For more information on the Tour de Munster visit www.tourdemunster.com, find it on Facebook, or follow the tour on Twitter @TourDeMunster.

For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland see www.downsyndrome.ie.

2024 Tour de Munster Route