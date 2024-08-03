Fine Gael select candidates for Cork North West Dail Constituency

3 August 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Local Councillor John Paul O’Shea has been chosen to contest the next General Election for Fine Gael in the Cork North West constituency. He was selected at the party convention held at the Springfort Hall Hotel, alongside Cllr. Michael Creed

The Lombardstown native and current member of Cork Council County representing the Kanturk/Charleville Municipal District Area said he was honoured to have the opportunity to stand for election and expressed his appreciation to his fellow party members.

“I am immensely proud and grateful to have this opportunity to represent the people and communities that make up the Cork North West constituency in the next Dáil.

“My motivation for entering politics 15 years ago as a member of Cork County Council was to serve as a voice for my community and to ensure that it is heard and represented. To ensure that the ambitions of its constituents are matched by the commitment and support of the decision-makers in this country.

“This remains my driving motivation to this day and it is why I am seeking to represent Cork North West in Dáil Éireann,” he said.

Cllr O’Shea was first elected to Cork County Council in 2009 and was subsequently re-elected in 2014, 2019, and most recently in June of this year. He served as Mayor of the County of Cork in 2015/2016, and has previously sought election to Dáil Éireann in 2016 and 2020.

The 41-year-old said he believes he has the experience and leadership skills to serve the people and communities within Cork North West while also providing a new, fresh voice and enthusiasm that the constituency needs.

“In order for us to realise our collective ambitions for our area—to create and protect jobs, develop infrastructure, provide essential services, deliver housing, and much more—it is necessary to have committed and hard-working leadership.

“Over the coming months, I look forward to engaging with constituents, laying out my ambitions, and listening to the concerns and ideas they have,” he added.