Town Hall to be converted into 200-seat theatre and multi-use arts centre.

12 August 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O’Sullivan has recently welcomed €7 million for Mallow Town Hall to be transformed into a 200-seat theatre and multi-use arts centre.

Mallow is one of five urban centres set to benefit from funding of up to €7 million each under the Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme (THRIVE). It is part of Ireland’s two European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) regional programmes.

The funding will be for the renovation, restoration and reuse of publicly owned vacant and derelict heritage buildings with the aim of revitalising urban centres.

Through citizen and community engagement, the relevant Local Authorities determined the most beneficial end use for these buildings, which can include theatres, cultural & community hubs, county archive, market plaza, community arts centre and a children’s visitor attraction.

Welcoming the funding, Deputy O’Sullivan said: “I’m delighted that this funding will be used to regenerate Mallow Town Hall on the Main Street. It is currently vacant and derelict. But this will become a valuable recreational resource for local people – a 200-seat theatre and multi-use arts centre.

“The design is community led and proposes the delivery of a shared cultural infrastructure that is sustainable, socially inclusive and beautiful.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the project get underway. Once completed it will be a valuable asset for the town.”

The current building will be refurbished, and a new link section will replace part of the existing building and an extension will be built to the west and south to provide the necessary accessibility and fire safety requirements.

The design ensures accessibility, inclusivity, universal design principles and that the building will be beautiful while retaining the original character and aligning with the values and principles of the New European Bauhaus.

The Mallow Town Hall Theatre regeneration will be a magnificent example of heritage-driven town restoration that attracts residents and visitors to spend more time in Mallow town.