New show at The Everyman brings Ireland’s historical figures to life

19 August 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Three of Ireland’s most important historical characters are brought to life in a unique new show debuting at The Everyman on August 21st and 22nd.

Souls, Shadows and Secrets is an original multi-media performance that brings Michael Collins, Countess Markievicz, and Éamon de Valera to life on stage and as represented in the old Pathé newsreels from 1915 to 1927.

Audiences will be captivated by hearing Michael Collins, Countess Markievicz, and Éamon de Valera telling personal stories and revealing their aspirations for this revolutionary period of our nation’s history. Their tales are framed within the story of a young Irish female, who reveals her own emotional and engaging personal experiences of the time. Underscored by live traditional Irish music, this historical play has as much to say about the contemporary world as it explores about the emotions of our country women and men from a century ago.

Written and directed by Barry Monahan (from the School of Film, Music & Theatre at UCC), this original multi-media performance is for audiences who are fascinated by Ireland’s history, or tales of personal self-reflection. Fiona Clark, Director of the Cork International Film Festival, said Souls Shadows and Secrets is “absolutely superb – beautifully drawn script, perfectly understated acting, seamlessly and poetically matched with stunning archive footage. It was historically interesting and visually bewitching.”

For more information on the performance, please visit The Everyman website at: New Work: Souls, Shadows and Secrets | 21–22 Aug 2024 (everymancork.com)