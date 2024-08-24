Carrigaline News

24 August 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Honda 50 Run

The Honda 50 Run in aid of the Carrigaline Men’s Shed on Sunday last was blessed with fine weather and was a great success, 60 bikes participated. Bikers came from as far away as Wicklow, Wexford and from all six Munster counties. They gathered at the GAA from 9.00am – some had overnighted. After registering and some refreshments they headed off at 11.45. The Run headed by organiser Dave Reynolds had four marshals to ensure traffic safety at all junctions and crossings. They were met in Kinsale by a Garda squad car and escorted through town. The bikers stopped at the viewing point at the Old Head and then on to Timoleague for a pit stop. All were in awe at the beautiful scenery as they travelled the picturesque route along the Wild Atlantic Way. They travelled through Ring, skirted Clonakilty, through Ardfield, beautiful Rathbarry, Owenahincha where they headed north and east along the Roscarberry road to Clonakilty. There they headed north to Enniskeane and turned east for Bandon for another pit stop at the Kilbrogan filling station. The route home came through Brinny, Crossbarry, Half Way, Ballinhassig, Five Mile Bridge and Ballygarvan to Carrigaline, they arrived safe and sound at 5.20pm after a most satisfying run. At the GAA they were treated to hospitality. A draw for a wide selection of spot prizes was held and the day was brought to a close with a sing song. All the participants were complementary to the organisers, the scenic route they travelled, the marshals and all are looking forward to next year.

Cúl Camp

Carrigaline GAA Cúl Camp with an entry of over 420 boys and girls, the biggest in the country, got off to a great start on Tuesday last. Monday was cancelled due to heavy rain. Traffic was hectic on Tuesday, cars entered the main gate, they were not allowed to use the regular car park but were directed by stewards to park in pitch 4 where 300 cars parked up with military precision. A one way system was in operation with cars exiting to the Crosshaven road. The parents and their children were directed to the all-weather practice pitch to register where everything was very well organised. Cúl Camp will continue until Friday.

Back to School

All the schools of the parish will reopen on Wednesday and Thursday of the week ahead. Over 5,000 school going children will be on the move including preschool and children going to neighbouring parishes. Add to that all the staff, teachers and support staff all travelling. Despite the requests for people to walk or cycle to school it will create a huge increase in traffic.

Pipe Band

Carrigaline Pipe Band wishes to thank all who contributed so generously to their annual Church Gate collection last weekend. The Pipe Band invested in a complete set of new chanters earlier this year and are fundraising to purchase a full set of new drums next year. Carrigaline champion drummer Daniel Mulcahy won the Overall Drumming World Championship title with the St Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band in Scotland last weekend. Carrigaline Pipe Band return to practice in the Band Hall this Thursday. Classes for beginners will be organised in the weeks ahead. Upcoming engagements include the Family Fun Day in the Carrigaline Town Park on Sunday September 15th and a parade of 13 teams of international anglers who are here for the International Sea Angling Championships which are taking place in Crosshaven. The Pipe Band always welcomes new members, enquiries to Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833.

Pioneers

The annual Mid-West Region of the Pioneer Association’s lunch and social takes place in Acton’s Hotel, Kinsale on Sunday October 6th. Music by the Lee Sound. Tickets can be got from the local Pioneer Centres or contact Sheila Murphy 021 488 8103 / 087 768 6112 or Aislinn Cogan 087 9699 488. Pioneers who qualify for silver, gold or diamond pins contact the above and they will be presented on the day. Guest speaker will be the newly elected National President of the PTAA Frances Egan from Galway.

Culture Night

Planning for Culture Night Friday September 20th in Carrigaline continues with the organising committee meeting on a weekly basis in the run-up to the event. Events will commence in the bandstand in the town park at 4 pm and continue throughout the town centre until approximately 10 pm. This year the parade through the town led by the Carrigaline Pipe Band is scheduled to start at the earlier time of 6:45 pm. Clubs in their colours are invited as are ethnic groups in costume. Entries for the family fancy dress parade are invited. Anyone interested in participating in any aspect of culture night contact Barry (087) 813 7990.

Men’s Shed

A group of men from the Carrigaline Men’s Shed travelled by bus and train for an outing to Limerick city on Wednesday, August 14. They visited the Saint Mary’s Men’s Shed where they were given a tour of the shed and treated to hospitality. They then visited the famous King John Castle, after studying the display boards they progressed to the underground section and then to the rooftop where they experienced a panoramic view of Limerick city. Later they visited Saint Mary’s 12th century Church of Ireland Cathedral. The Honda 50 run on Sunday in aid of the Carrigaline Men’s Shed proved successful. Members were centrally involved in the organising and running of the event. The Men’s Shed will have a display of stationary engines and a selection of products made in their shed at the Ballygarvan Show on Saturday. Activities continue six days a week in the Shed. New members and visitors are always welcome enquiries to Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Knitting and Stitching Show

If anyone is interested in going to The Knitting and Stitching Show, Belfast in November 2024, please contact Pamela 086 3592992