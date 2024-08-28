Leaving Cert celebrations at Loreto Secondary School Fermoy for class of 2024

28 August 2024

Loreto Secondary School, Fermoy, are celebrating the outstanding achievements of the Leaving Cert class of 2024. The group of girls excelled in their results with four students receiving the maximum points of 625. Two of them obtained an incredible eight H1 grades and one girl a remarkable seven H1s.

In total, 94 students received their results with 10% of the year reaching over 600 points and 41% securing over 500 points.

LCA students also attained top results with two students receiving distinctions.

School Principal Orla Forde said, “I am so proud of the girls and their recent results – what an exceptional bunch of hard-working, committed girls who applied themselves. The results are well deserved. It really is a testament to the school ethos and our dedicated teachers. It was challenging at times with a significant period of time spent teaching online but the results speak for themselves. I congratulate the students, their families and the staff on the remarkable achievements and I very much look forward to seeing what the future holds for them. They hold a special place in our alumni.”