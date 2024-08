28 August 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The David McWilliams Podcast Live is coming to a city near you

To celebrate the release of his new book ‘Money: A Story of Humanity’ hitting shelves on September 12th 2024, co presenter John and David have decided “it’s only right we go on tour to dissect it live”. Every ticket comes with a signed hardback copy of ‘Money: A Story of Humanity’ included.

The David McWilliams Podcast LIVE, at Cork Opera House Tickets available here