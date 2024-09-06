How to pick a trustworthy gaming platform

6 September 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Online gaming has grown in popularity in recent years thanks to the uniquity of smartphones and tablets, as well as global events like the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw many people turn to gaming for social connections.

However, the risks of using untrustworthy platforms for online gaming are significant, ranging from data breaches and malware to scams and fraud.

With recent statistics showing that more than a quarter of UK adults play online games, the importance of selecting a trustworthy gaming platform cannot be overstated. But how can you distinguish reputable platforms from potentially risky ones?

We share some tips below to help you enjoy a safe and secure experience.

Check media presence

When evaluating a gaming platform’s reputation, one key indicator of trustworthiness is its presence in mainstream media. Platforms that invest in a strong media presence are willing to put their credibility on the line. For example, tombola’s Deal or No Deal bingo advertisements on ITV demonstrate a willingness to be accountable to the general public.

Moreover, reputable gaming platforms typically have a strong online presence across various social media channels.

Read user reviews

User reviews provide invaluable insights into the real-world experiences of fellow gamers, especially when they’re on third-party review sites like Trustpilot.

When examining reviews, pay attention to both positive and negative feedback, focusing on recurring themes rather than isolated incidents. Be wary of platforms with overwhelmingly positive reviews that lack detail, as these could be artificially generated.

Check for customer support

Another hallmark of a reputable gaming platform is the quality and accessibility of its customer support, showing a dedication to ensuring you have a positive experience. Trustworthy platforms typically offer multiple channels for customer assistance, such as live chat, email support and phone lines.

Check the platform’s website for clear information on how to contact support and their operating hours. Some platforms even provide comprehensive FAQs and user forums, demonstrating a commitment to user satisfaction and community engagement.

Research the company

The background of the company behind the gaming platform can tell you a lot about what you can expect. Look for information about their history, leadership team and any partnerships or affiliations with reputable gaming industry entities.

Trustworthy platforms are typically transparent about their company information and easily contactable. Be cautious of platforms with little to no publicly available information about their operations.

Evaluate security measures

Security should be a top priority for any online gaming platform. Look for platforms that employ robust encryption methods to protect user data and financial transactions. Two-factor authentication, regular security updates and clear privacy policies are good signs that a platform takes security seriously.

Additionally, investigate the platform’s approach to combating toxic behaviour. Clear community guidelines and active moderation systems should be in place to ensure a safe gaming environment for all users.

By carefully considering the factors we’ve outlined above, you can make better-informed decisions when choosing between online gaming platforms, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience.