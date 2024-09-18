Cork City to host an open-air playground for all ages on Culture Night

18 September 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

In conjunction with Culture Night 2024, Cork City Councils ‘Open Streets’ initiative and Basketball Ireland bring the excitement of Paris 2024 to the city with two temporary 3×3 street basketball courts on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st September. Players of all ages and abilities are invited to come and try their hand at the two courts that will be installed temporarily on Grand Parade.

It doesn’t just end with basketball as Cornmarket Street, North Main Street, St Patricks Street and Grand Parade will be full of animation for the evening with music, games and more. North Main Street will be opened to play with a series of street games and play equipment available for all to use from 5 to 7pm.

Cornmarket street will see the piloting of a novel experience – where darkness is transformed into a playful glow zone from 6 to 9pm. In an enclosed marquee, there will be ultraviolet lights and specially designed play equipment designed to inspire new ways we can play together in public spaces during the long winter evenings ahead. There will also be pop up music along St Patricks Street.

Lord Mayor, Cllr Dan Boyle said: “We are delighted to continue this series of ‘Open Streets’ events showing the potential for different uses of our civic spaces and streets. In combination with Culture Night, it promises to show the best of our city centre and what can be done when the communities and citizens of the city are given the opportunity. We are grateful to the long list of partners involved in making these events a success”.

Please note: The quays and all car parks will be open to traffic as normal and street closures will be applied to St. Patrick Street, North Main Street, Cornmarket Street, Castle Street and Adelaide Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Buses and taxis will be able to access St. Patrick Street as normal. Access for blue badge holders and local residents will also be facilitated as normal.

While car parks are unaffected for those who do need to take the car, the organisers are encouraging everyone to walk, cycle or take public transport into town that day. For a detailed map and further details see www.corkcity.ie.

Details

On Friday evening , September 20th, Cork City Council in association with its partners Cork Chamber, Cork Business Association, The Environmental Forum, Transport & Mobility Forum, Lets play Cork, Cork Cycling Group, Bus Éireann, Irish Rail, Cork Volunteer Bureau and An Garda Síochána will host the latest in a series of events where members of the public are encouraged to come to town on these days without their car, either by walking, cycling or using public transport.

This is the fifth Open Streets event this year and the organisers welcome suggestions from other groups in the city and its suburbs who wish to host similar events in their communities.

The ‘Open Streets Events’ on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st September are timetabled as follows:

Grand Parade: (not closed to traffic): Two courts of 3×3 Basketball from 4pm – 10pm Friday 20th and Saturday 21st September

North Main Street: Play Street 5 -7pm Friday 20th September

Cornmarket Street: Play in the dark 6-9pm Friday 20th September