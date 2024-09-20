Munster Rugby to build ‘Cork Centre of Excellence’ at Virgin Media Park (formerly Musgrave Park)

20 September 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Munster Rugby are delighted to announce that construction of the province’s Cork Centre of Excellence at Virgin Media Park formerly Musgrave Park) has begun.

The €7.3 million facility represents Munster Rugby’s second-largest capital project ever, after the redevelopment of Thomond Park in 2008.

A world-class indoor rugby dome for a training pitch, and a large gym will be included in the facility, helping to grow the game and increase participation numbers.

The indoor playing area will be the first of its kind in the region and while it will be fully lit for use after dark, it will have a transparent roof to maximise natural lighting.

The Cork Centre of Excellence is a huge investment in the grassroots and community game and the project will provide additional support for clubs and schools.

It will also significantly support the Munster Rugby boys and girls age-grade programmes and player pathway programme.

The new Centre of Excellence, which is being built by Cumnor Construction, will also cater for the local community, including clubs, schools, community centre members, active adult groups and youth groups.

Developing domestic game infrastructure across the province is a key priority in Munster Rugby’s Strategic Plan.

Today marks a very significant milestone in the great progress which is being made both on and off the pitch with the province having achieved financial break-even last season.

Munster Rugby are very grateful for the support from the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF). Without the €2.7 Million from the LSSIF, the province would not be in a position to proceed with the Centre of Excellence.

The province also wish to thank the IRFU for making a financial contribution to the project.

Work has already commenced at the site with the aim for the facility to be operational from next summer.

In attendance at today’s sod-turning ceremony to mark the beginning of construction were special guests, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Simon Coveney TD and Michael McGrath TD along with dignitaries from the IRFU and Munster Rugby.

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: “Today marks a special milestone for Munster Rugby as we break ground on our new Cork Centre of Excellence at Virgin Media Park.

“The new facility will not only provide top facilities for our up-and-coming age-grade players but it will also play an important role for the people here in Ballyphehane and the wider Cork region.

“I would like to especially thank Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Simon Coveney TD and Michael McGrath TD for their support throughout the lifetime of this project.

“We are delighted to be investing in such a wonderful facility for our young people that will enable us to continue to grow the game and engage with our local community.”

Virgin Media Park

Two major redevelopments have already taken place at the venue in recent years.

A €3.2m investment by Munster Rugby saw major redevelopment work take place nine years ago. A new 3,500-seater West Stand was constructed and the East Terrace was covered.

In 2018, a new modified 3G pitch surface was installed. The state-of-the-art pitch has allowed for a significant increase in games played across a number of sports and disciplines at the venue. Along with a huge increase in the number of grassroots rugby games played on the pitch, a diverse range of activities are also taking place in the multi-purpose venue, from frisbee tournaments to yoga classes.

The economic benefit of Virgin Media Park for the surrounding area has grown exponentially in recent years. The surface has paved the way for the stadium to become one of the country’s top music venues with Take That and Sting among the star acts to perform at the venue last summer.