Whats on in the Everyman Theatre for late 2024?

20 September 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Things to do in Cork City

As Cork City Culture Night unfolds on streets and venues through the city today, Friday September 20th, The Everyman will take the opportunity to introduce their new Executive Director/CEO, Anna Marie Coughlan, and their new Artistic Director, Des Kennedy, at a function in the theatre where details of their Autumn Programme will also be announced.

Fishamble: The New Play Company will bring Amy Kidd’s Breaking to The Everyman from Tuesday October 8th and renowned comics, Rachel Parris and Ruby Wax will be on stage on October 3rd and 17th respectively. The visit by Comedic Fireball, Deirdre O’Kane is already sold out, she has announced a return visit for January next. Live at The Everyman on October 18th will feature Camille O’Sullivan where she celebrates her dear friend, Shane McGowan, along with her interpretation of music from Sinéad O’ Connor, Nick Cave, Leonard Cohan and David Bowie.

Cork’s favourite tradition family pantomime is back and this year it’s Red Riding Hood. Featuring the usual zany gang, bringing you non-stop Panto fun, Red Riding Hood opens on Saturday, November 30th and is directed by Catherine Mahon Buckley.

Anna Marie Coughlan says: “I’m delighted to have started work as Executive Director/CEO at The Everyman. Having been Development and Partnership Manager for 8 years, belief and passion for The Everyman, and the work we do, is now hard-wired in. As an audience member and part of the community, it is so important to the City of Cork to have The Everyman as a place and as an idea, it is deeply entwined with the soul of Cork. The cultural spirit and history of the city, and its people, are built into the fabric of the building. We achieve what we do a with hard working team who care deeply about The Everyman and our mission. We aim to build on what has brought us here and grow and nurture the special relationship we have developed with our supporters, funders, and artists. We want to continue to produce, present, and resource excellence in art and be an advocate for the value of culture and creativity to our community. We will continue our mission to be an organisation that grows with a vibrant relevant and sustainable future, where the arts can thrive in the heart of our community. I look forward to working with Des Kennedy our new Artistic Director, and The Everyman Team, in this a whole new and very exciting era for the theatre.”

Jim Corbett, Chair of The Everyman Board on behalf of The Board says “I am delighted by the appointment of Anna-Marie Coughlan as the Theatre’s Executive Director/CEO and Des Kennedy as Artistic Director. Both are professionals of high reputation who are at the core of our plans for the continued development of The Everyman as a leading National venue.”

Des Kennedy added “I am thrilled to take up the post Artistic Director of The Everyman. I am Irish but have spent 20 years making work internationally so it’s a dream come true to be returning to Ireland to make theatre here. I first visited The Everyman in 2017, travelling to Cork to see my good friend Siobhan McSweeney in Kevin Barry’s Autumn Royal. I was struck by the vibrancy of the theatre and the warmth and generosity of everyone I met there – from the Box Office staff to the bar staff to other audience members. I was enamoured with this jewel-box of a theatre that truly felt like the beating heart of an amazingly vibrant, creative, and cultured city. I have always believed theatre to be a vehicle to develop people’s potential…not just theatre makers but every audience member, crew member, young person, has made the decision to come together for an evening to collectively imagine another world. Every night at the theatre should be bursting with all kinds of potential.

My vision for The Everyman relates to this – The Everyman being the gateway to the world…while bringing the world to The Everyman. I believe you can make local yet think global. I want audiences to be confident that they can step inside The Everyman and discover an entire world inside. I love when Cork people tell me that their city is the REAL capital. I am committed to making, producing and programming work worthy of that capital.

I am so excited at the opportunity to get to know The Everyman audience, to understand what makes them tick, to programme things they love and to challenge them to try things they might not yet know they love.”

For full programme details and booking, visit everymancork.com