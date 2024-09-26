MTU researcher named in the top 2% in the world

26 September 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A researcher at Munster Technological University has been named in the top 2% of researchers in the world. Kapal Dev, from MTU’s Department of Computer Science, has been listed in the top 2% of most cited researchers worldwide.

This recognition validates a scientist’s research through peer-reviewed citations, enhances their reputation, and opens doors to career advancements. It not only highlights the scientist’s contributions but also underscores the importance of scientific research and its impact on society.

Kapal said, “This recognition is a testament to the exceptional research environment and support provided by MTU. I am truly grateful for the opportunities and resources that have allowed me to achieve this accomplishment. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to my exceptional Heads of Department, Ted Scully and Sean McSweeney, and the research office. Their guidance, mentorship, and collaboration have been instrumental in my academic journey. I believe that this recognition reflects positively on the university’s commitment to excellence in research and education. I am excited to continue contributing to our university’s mission and making a positive impact in my field.”

